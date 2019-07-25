Two bent rods. Two tight lines. Two fish pulling like freight trains. One hot day in June.
God was grinning. I know he was. Batteries dead in one camera, fish not hitting, rain moving around like a ballerina with hives. Yep, God was grinning cause he knew what was coming. I reckon, he always does.
Lasterweek, I told you about two cold days in June. Now, I’ll tell you about a hot day in June…and somewhat wet, too. It was June 19. Just over a month ago. A day that will live in the infirmary.
As I informed you last week, on a cold day, we caught a respectable number of stripe -- white bass, if you will. Then, we went to the Caney and caught walleye.
On Wednesday, June 19, we went back to J. Percy Priest, bass fishing. It was 73 degrees at 4:15 in the morning and, very cloudy. I was sweating just from casting. For the first 45 minutes, we caught nothing-zero-zip. I’m good at that. I can catch nothing with the best of them. Then, Mark Campbell, caught a bass…a nice bass. Maybe two pounds.
Then the small cove exploded. I mean big-time exploded.
Stripe or white bass as they are sometimes called, were everywhere. It was as in the days of old. I’ve seen nothing like it in 15 years. Acres of fish were in a feeding frenzy, hitting small, one-inch, shad. Our in-line spinners, named simply Flash, were an exact imitation.
I don’t know what has happened to the white bass, commonly called stripe. I suspect it is the result of fishing for them and keeping huge numbers. Numbers as in the hundreds. But whatever happened, seeing an old-time jump with hundreds of fish spread out over an acre or more of water, seems to be a thing of the past. At least I thought so.
In under two hours, keeping an accurate count-both of us-we caught 95 stripe, three bass and a bunch of bream. And, that is no lie. Both of us, had our original Flash lures destroyed and tied on new ones. They did not stay new, long. And yes, we threw them all back.
On many occasions, for six to ten casts in a row, we had doubles.
Think about this. In less than 120 minutes, we put over 100 fish in the boat. Think about that. The last time I even had a day close to that was in 1998. The late Mickey Pope and I caught 135 stripe in three hours…on the Caney Fork.
So the showers moved in and out, the clouds came and went.
The fish were up, then down, then up and we continued to get hammered. It was a good kind of hammering. Big Bird had a rain suit. He is a bit of a sissy. I just grinned and kept setting the hook.
Now make no mistake. This is not about what great anglers Mark and I are. Yes, we did know what to look for. We knew the right wind and the right lure to use.
After that, any idiot could cast and catch a fish. We were both using semi-ultra-lite rods and reels with six-pound mono.
We were throwing, a 1/6-ounce, Flash lure. Cast, reel slowly in, set the hook.
In the “Old Days”, this was common. I have had jumps like this on Center Hill, Old Hickory and Percy Priest. But not in at least 15 years. It was, for me, truly like old times. Several times, I thought of Mickey. My how he loved a stripe jump.
I am sure there are some…maybe many, who will disagree with me. But here is what I want.
(1) A west wind, no more than 10 mph.
(2) Cloud cover.
(3) Solitude -- we did not have a boat within 600 yards of us and that was a ski boat. One angler came roaring in, made one pass, did not see a monster on his fancy screen and left. (We went back to catching fish.)
Stripe or white bass are edible. In fact, if you want to go to a little trouble, they are not bad at all if you don’t keep big ones.
Mark and I don’t keep any. Usually, we cut one hook off the treble and mash the barbs down flat. No, we don’t lose many fish.
What we mainly are, is observant…and patient. We know or at last feel we know, where the fish are going to be. We wait.
Consider this: In three trips, two to Priest and one to the Caney, we boated about 175 fish.
You can, too. It may take some patience and learning. Mark and I have over 100 years of experience. He is learning.
But I can tell you this: The fish are there. They are there on a cold day in June or a hot day in June.
And they are there…right now. I’m pretty sure God was grinning.