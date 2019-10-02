Bow season opened last Saturday.
I did not go. It wasn’t the hot weather or other obligations.
It was common sense. Well, that an edict from my wife.
About a month ago, I enjoyed about four hours of surgery. I don’t remember it because I was asleep.
But I suspect I now know about how a deer feels when you gut one. As a result, I faced a couple of minor problems.
According to my wife and a few others, I had no business climbing a tree. Then, should I get lucky and kill a deer, I could not have drug it out and probably could not have done a good job field dressing it or butchering it. You see, all of those things require a certain amount of physical exertion. That is something I am supposed to avoid…for a while. And then, the desire is gone. I wish it would come back.
So I stayed home and dreamed of other opening days and thought about fishing.
Now right here, I have to say something. I think it is important. Maybe you want to take notes.
I came out of surgery sometime around 6 p.m. on a Friday, August 23.
I went home four days later at about 6 p.m.
A 75-year old man is not supposed to do that.
There are some reasons I was able to go home and walk 300 yards, five days after surgery, albeit with a couple hoses still coming out of my body.
First, I went into the hospital in pretty good physical condition. My top surgeon, Dr. Alex Fruin, did a superb job.
He wears funny shoes but he is top notch, no sense of humor, but fixed everything. And then, it was the absolute superb care I got at Summit Hospital.
I have “vacationed” for various periods of time in a variety of hospitals in a variety of locations around the country.
Nowhere, ever, have I had such excellent care. Jodi, Susy, Sally, Maddy and the other nurses and techs were simply outstanding.
The absolute best as was everyone I was around during my stay. Mizz Jeanne, (the wife-woman) walked with me daily, helped me shower and get in and out of bed.
But if she was not there, one of the nurses or a nurse tech was there with a smile, encouragement and great care.
That is one first class operation. Thanks ladies.
Now back to deer season.
At this point. I am not sure when I will bowhunt . . . or if I will bowhunt this year. I am sure I will go with my muzzleloader some, maybe rifle hunt a time or two.
But even that is not carved in stone. The fire is not as it once was. Guess I am getting old. Maybe, I have killed enough.
On those frosty, clear mornings, it will be tough to stay home. But I do not want to do something stupid and ruin Dr. Fruin’s great work.
I am getting my strength back but not enough to pull even an 80-pound doe out of the woods.
For once, I guess I’ll listen to my doctors and take it easy. I can go fishing. There will be enough days in the season for me to kill a couple for the freezer.
But there is some great fishing. Mark “The Wealthy Rancher” Campbell and I, have been having a ball with hybrid and stripe on Percy Priest.
Mornings with 65, 101, 85 and such, tend to make you not miss opening day of deer season so much. But I missed it, this year.
For the first time in many years. But I have memories of other opening days.