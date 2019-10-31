Not much color, mostly just brown and green but the leaves are starting to fall.
It is 54 degrees. It is 7:30 and the sun is starting to crest the trees. I see her jump the fence, 120 yards in front of me. Just 15 yards in front of my parked truck.
Slowly she comes, acting the doe. Feed here, head bob here. Lick lips and taste the wind, slowly angling toward me.
At 75 yards, I take the bow off the hook. At 50, I get ready. At 30, I bring it up and at 27, I shoot. Number one for the year. It is October 8.
Ole Limpy. Injured front leg, weird antlers and still young. He walked under me at 10 yards the first day I hunted.
It is 5:20 on an afternoon with a cold front coming. I can feel it. I sit in my ladder stand, considering getting down. I don’t feel good. But behind Limpy are five does and they are all coming my way.
I let Limpy slide by. When the doe behind him, poses at what I guessed as 32-yards. Unfortunately, it was 38. Still haven’t found the arrow.
It has been a somewhat frustrating year.
The fire is still burning, but dang sure down to coals. For one physical reason or another, I have not had the desire to hunt.
But then came October 13 with a low of 35. Well, you have to go, don’t you?
I leave the house at 6:05, and am in the tree at 6:20. At 6:35, Old Limpy comes by. (I think we are bonding.)
Then, for 30 minutes nothing but squirrels. From 7:05 until 7:45, I have deer all around me.
Unfortunately they are no closer than 50 yards. It was a glorious morning. And on the way home, I considered, with this badly pulled triceps muscle, I probably could not have skinned one if I killed it.
So, comes Monday, Oct. 14, what you call your Columbus Day.
When I leave the house, it's 40 degrees. And at 7:05, Old Limpy is right on time.
Thirty-minutes later, I see another buck -- a new one.
Then a doe jumps the fence and I am attacked by 22 squirrels, three blue jays and wood-knockler of some sort and come on over home.
I was in Oxford, MS, last week. I was giving a lecture to a post grad class on Faulkner and his relationship to Sam Feathers.
That could be a lie. It may have been at the annual conference of SEOPA.
But here are some pictures to look at.