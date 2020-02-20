Why do we have a month that is hard to spell? Couldn’t we just call it Smith or Jones? I’m changing the name to Smith.
Well see, we were bad bored, me and retired judge Davey Earl Durham.
So we decided to go fishing. Since he lives just above Misty Cove -- maybe 60 yards, we went in his backyard.
Now it was not a really cold day. Sometimes in February, (Smith) you have some rather pleasant days.
It was maybe 60 degrees and on about the fourth cast, he catches one in the six pound range. You can sometimes do that in the month of Smith.
But anyway, was another day in the month of Smith, Judge and his little boy Clint, decided we should float the Smith Fork.
Seemed fitting, so off we took. Caught a lot of bass. You can do that sometimes in the month of Smith.
Then, one day in about the middle of the month of Smith, me and a few others got crazy and decided to float the Caney Fork.
It was not the warmest of days -- maybe 40, at the most.
Did not take long for us to decide to stop and build a fire. I am pretty good at building fires. This is especially true when I have gasoline. You can do that in the month of Smith.
It is the middle of the month of Smith and I am headed to Denver to do a show at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
I am just east of Salina, KS and the scenery is non-existent. For some reason, I guess it was due to the month, I start crying.
So I pull over and am just sitting in my truck. Female state trooper, Jill “Something”, taps on the truck window. I try to tell her what is going on. She grabs me by the shoulders, says, “It is okay. I been there, too.”
Hey, in the month of Smith, strange things happen. I have never told this before.
One day, in the month of Smith, Jackie Taylor and I decided to go camp out on Center Hill.
It was a beautiful day, maybe 65 degrees, then the temperature dropped 50 degrees. We built a big fire. I am talking big fire. It will do that sometimes, in the month of Smith
So Russell Jackson says, “Let’s go camp out at Grandmother Holler.” It is late in the month of Smith, but sunny. So we go.
By the time we have the tent up, it is sleeting. But a big fire and two bottles of Passport scotch can help. We start shooting our handguns at a hickory tree. Shot that sucker down. You can do that in the month of Smith
Tell you what else you can do. You can catch sauger and walleye and it is a great month to catch hybrids and rockfish.
Me and the late Mickey Pope got into rockfish one morning when it was so cold we had to keep dipping our rods in the water to get the ice out of the guides.
We caught ten, that morning from 20-35 pounds. You can do that in the months of Smith.
I hate this month. But is not nearly as bad since I changed the name.