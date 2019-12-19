Author’s note - Sometimes a day or a few hours alone on the right river is the best therapy for a man and a great way to remember summer. JLS
Mostly it was silent.
Fishing in the fog was always that way. There was a crow in the distance. Somewhere a heron squawked his anger. A ripple giggled. Mostly it was quiet. The boat slid soundlessly, floating on the clear water. Were you to view it from a distance, you would swear it floated on the fog. Soon the sun would burn the fog off and it would be hot. Now, it was just comfortable.
Somewhere, lost in the fog, a heron gronked and complained. A crow answered.
He slipped over side and into the ankle deep water. Three steps and he would be on the gravel bar, the boat safely beached. He took time to remove his light jacket and let his feet warm from the frigid water. He looked upstream at the foggy hollow from which the river wound.
The river grass; wet and diamond-covered by the shafts of sunlight was cool against his ankles. August is a miserable month, he thought. High today of 98 if you could believe the liar on television. He thought too of the chores he had lined up-garden work, mostly. Should have done them yesterday instead of sitting on the porch drinking iced tea. They could wait.
The silent fog seemed to cool the way no air conditioner could. He reasoned it was because it cooled not only on the outside but calmed and cooled the inside, too. He liked the fog. Liked the silence. And to tell the truth, liked fishing alone.
He paused again, well back from the river. There was no hurry. He had the river to himself. The fly flingers wouldn’t be out for another hour. He examined the small reel, checked the drag and let a vision float past him on the fog.
It was a vision of one, maybe two trout, just about a pound each. They were well buttered and garliced and lemoned and wrapped in foil. They rested lightly on the grill over the charcoal and smelled fantastic. He saw a freshly sliced tomato, still garden warm, resting next to several green onions. He though once he might have seen some sliced mushrooms sautéing with sliced green peppers in olive oil and butter. He reckoned it was a vision of supper. All he needed was trout.
But still he was hesitant about approaching the river. Once he did, the spell would be gone. Once he cast, he would be...just a fisherman; almost a man at work. He examined his line and shuffled his feet. He studied the current as it forced its’ way through the gravel chute and bounced back from the cottonwood log.
He remembered the log when it had been a tree, proud and firmly rooted in the bank. That was last year.
Now it created an eddy and a hidey-hole for trout. The cast, the perfect cast, was slightly upstream so that the lure came down sideways and hesitated, vibrating when it hit the eddy. The strike would come then. There would be a flash of silver and jolt on the rod. If he did it right.
He walked slowly to the edge of the water. The river gravel crunched under his sneakers. Water squished inside them.
He looked once more upstream; smiling at the way the water became a blanket of fog. His wrist snapped the small lure vanished in the blanket. He closed the bail and began to lead the lure down and across, feeling the movement rather than seeing it. He felt it hit the eddy, then felt the jolt. The fog hid the flash of silver. He didn’t know it, couldn’t see it, but the fog had dampened his hair and the sun flashed silver on it.
He landed the fish and put it in a small puddle until he could take it to the boat and the cooler. He shivered slightly still cool. He smiled inside. After all, that’s why I am here. Just cooling off, inside and out. He looked at the silver fish with streaks of rose and green and other colors. A fish built for speed, bullet shaped.
That’s one. I need one or two more. He thought he said it out loud. Maybe he just thought it. He had gotten in the habit of talking to himself lately. It didn’t matter. Nobody heard him. It’s silent in the fog.