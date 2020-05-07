Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain. High near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.