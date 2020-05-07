First of May, first of May, top water fishing starts today.
So the late Russ Jackson and I are on Priest. It early May and cool. I am throwing a baby Zarra Spook and the fish are in the jumps. I don’t recall what Russ is using but it didn’t matter.
The bass, a mixture of all species, were hitting everything.
So it is a great, May morning. The late Mickey Pope and I are on Center Hill.
I am throwing a Tiny Torpedo. Mickey is throwing a floating Rapala. The smallmouth are eating both of them. We are in the cove in front a Holmes creek. Then, we hit a gathering of Kentucky’s and filled the livewell.
Then, there was the day on a lake hidden in Grandmother Holler. Mickey Pope and I were throwing Tiny Torpedos and the largemouth were tearing them up.
We had a great meal that night and then, decided to go back out and throw black Jitterbugs over the grass. The bass ate them up.
It was early May when the late Harold Dotson and I, started at dawn on Center Hill. I was throwing a silver Baby Spook and him a floating Rapala. We wore them out. It was a mixture of smallmouth and Kentucky’s.
We kept the Kentucks and had them for lunch.
Then, after a good nap, an idea struck us. So 45-minutes later, we are at Dale Hollow.
We start back in some cove with not much luck. But when we get the point, it is almost every cast. It was for sure, topwater time.
Bulby Lake is hidden in a swamp in Louisiana. Even many years ago, it was filled with alligators.
We were throwing rubber frogs up on the grass and catching some pretty good bass. Then gators started liking the frogs. Kinda ruined the fishing but we ate well, that night.
Then there was this night on Center Hill, Mickey and I had just enjoyed a great meal at Harold's camp and just before sundown we went down to the mouth of Indian Creek.
And I don’t remember the exact date but I know it was early in May and I was throwing my favorite silver Baby Zara Spook and just at the point of Indian and Jones we got into a jump and for the next hour until dark it was nonstop.
It is also a great time to double down on crappie and turkey. More about that, next week.
First of May, first of May topwater fishing starts today.