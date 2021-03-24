Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.