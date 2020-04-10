It was always about tax day -- April 15.
That was when the Center Hill smallmouth turned on.
I went up on the 14th, I guess it was maybe 1988. I rented a camp site at Edgar Evins and put my big tent up on one of the wooden platforms. They have water and electricity and are quite comfortable.
I had a cot with foam pad, a hot plate in the tent for coffee, a small heater, an electric light and all the comforts of home. I got camp ready, then I went fishing.
I started on the point where Jones comes into Indian.
It was my first time throwing the GitZit. Back then, the limit was 10 bass a day and there was no size limit.
I recall, I caught 19 smallmouth and kept 10, under two pounds. That was in less than an hour.
I ran back to the park and from a pay phone, called Foster Butt.
I said, “Whatever you are doing, drop it and get up here.”
He was there within two hours. That afternoon, we caught another 24 smallmouth.
That night we ate like kings. We slept as though we had no conscience. The next morning it was foggy and drizzling rain-perfect conditions for the Hill.
We started in the mouth of Merritt and never got any farther. They ate us alive. We went through an entire package of GitZits and put 28 fish in the boat.
Foster said, “I have to run back and get the boys.”
That afternoon, in two boats with the two boys, we shut them down.
I don’t know how many fish we caught. I do know, I caught a large mouth over eight pounds.
The only fish we kept were crappie. I caught a drum over 30 pounds. The boys were delighted.
That night we dined on steak, baked potatoes and green beans. We slept like kings. My tent was plenty big enough for four. After hot showers, we put our jammies on and it wasn’t long until we were all in the land of nod.
And then last year, Foster and I fished two days and caught one fish. But we ate well.
Sometimes, it really isn’t about catching.
I’ve caught a lot of fish on The Hill.
In 1984, for a few weeks, I lived on the hill, above Cove Hollow. I fished every day.
I caught a lot of fish -- mostly smallmouth -- that is what I was fishing for.
But one day, April 17, I got into the Kentuckies. I was just looking at my journal. I did not write down the number I caught.
I do recall I was well over the limit. But they are a tremendous fish to eat and most of them were just about a pound.
I filleted fish for a long time, then called Harold Dotson and Chuck Wilson, told them to get up there.
We ate all the fish we could hold and there was still a cooler full of fillets.
My memories of Center Hill stretch back to 1972.
I don’t know what they are planning. But it sure ain't the way it use to be.