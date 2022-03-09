WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Julius Caesar learned the hard way to beware the Ides of March.
But about all most fishermen know about Shakespeare is that it’s a brand of fishing tackle. And so, every March we – like Caesar -- let our guard down.
We tend to forget that it’s still officially winter until March 20, and start thinking about bluebirds and daffodils.
March is a sneaky month. She’ll whisper warm promises in one ear and frostbite the other.
It’s easy to understand why we let March to play us for suckers. We’re so eager to get outdoors after months of cabin fever, we’ll believe anything.
Spring turkey season is just around the corner. Bass and crappie will soon move into the warming shallows, and stripe will migrate up-river to congregate in big schools below dams.
We can’t wait to get started. Literally. And that can be a March Mistake.
One of the fiercest snowstorms I’ve been in stuck in occurred in early March. A buddy and I were fishing an East Tennessee lake on what had been a calm, mild day when the temps suddenly plunged and the wind picked up.
Within minutes it was howling. The sky grew dark and ominous, and the gray water started churning and white-capping. We sought shelter in a nearby cove just as the snow started to swirl. For the next hour or so it snowed so hard we couldn’t see the length of a fly rod.
We huddled in the freezing, rocking boat, visions of fireplaces dancing in our heads.
Eventually the blizzard slackened enough to make a run for the dock, bouncing off waves and getting drenched to the skin.
When we finally made it, my buddy had sworn off fishing and vowed to take up bowling. Bowlers seldom perish from hypothermia.
But by the following March we had dried off and thawed out, and we were back on the water.
This time it didn’t snow. It sleeted.
Within minutes, ice had formed on the boat and glazed us over like a pair of doughnuts.
Naturally, we didn’t catch anything. Fish, unlike fishermen, are too smart to stir in weather like that.
I’d like to think we’ve learned our lesson over the years: just because the calendar says it’s March doesn’t mean it’s time to swap our long-johns for sun screen.
Which are you going to believe, the calendar or your frozen nose?
March Madness doesn’t apply to just basketball tournaments. It can be dangerous out there. Sudden high winds and rough water are a challenge for a small fishing boat on open water.
Anglers who venture out in March are wise to hug the shoreline.
Of course, the smart thing would be to stay indoors until a bit later when the weather is less finicky. That thought has occurred many times as snow swirled and sleet pinged off the boat.
Every time, I vowed I’d never let March sucker-punch me again.
And I didn’t – until next year.