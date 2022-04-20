All his life, Brownie Stricklin enjoyed turkey hunting.
Brownie died a couple of years ago, and this spring his son Barry decided to take him on a final hunt.
Barry loaded a measure of his cremated father’s ashes into some shotgun shells, and used one of them to bag a gobbler on a recent hunt.
“It was a tribute to my dad,” Barry says. “He was my best friend, and we and hunted together ever since I was a little boy.”
The 12-gauge shell casings were loaded with powder, lead shot and wadding, and Brownie’s ashes were tamped on top.
On opening day of turkey season, Barry was hunkered in a blind in Smith County with the shells loaded in his father’s vintage double-barrel shotgun.
Shortly after dawn a gobbler came strutting in. The gun boomed, Brownie’s ashes flashed from the muzzle, and the turkey went tumbling.
“It was like my dad was there with me,” Barry says.
Even before that parting shot, Brownie and Barry were involved in another unique turkey hunt: Brownie bagged a gobbler on a live radio show hosted by Barry.
Barry and Mike Ridings co-hosted an outdoor show in Nashville for several years, and one morning Brownie called in from a field where he was hunting. He whispered that a gobbler was moving his way.
“We told him to put his cell phone where we could hear it, and keep working the turkey,” Barry says. “A minute later, ‘Blam!’ And my dad yelled. “Got him!’
“We told our listeners they just heard a live broadcast of a turkey being killed,” Barry chuckles. “My dad got a kick out of it.”
Brownie grew up in Hardin County hunting deer, turkeys, ducks and squirrels in the forests and marshes, and fishing in Indian Creek.
“He lived in the outdoors,” Barry says, “and he taught me to love it as much as he did.”
In 1966 Brownie moved his family – wife Brenda and Barry – to Nashville to take a job at Avco, where he worked for the next 30-plus years.
He spent his vacations and free time hunting and fishing with his son. They went on several Canadian bear hunts, and almost always brought back a bruin.
They also collected numerous big bucks, often using muzzleloader rifles and bows – “My dad was an expert bow-hunter,” Barry says – and bagged more turkeys than they could count.
Most of their mounts, bows, guns, photos and other hunting mementos were lost in a house fire, and after Brownie’s death, burglars stole his muzzleloader.
“About the only thing I have left of my dad’s is his 90-year-old shotgun, a turkey call and his old hunting cap,” Barry says. “That, and his ashes.”
The gobbler Barry bagged with his “Brownie load” was about average: 20 pounds, six-inch beard, three-quarter-inch spurs.
“I’ve killed bigger turkeys over the years, but this one was special,” Barry says. “I got it on my dad’s last hunt.”