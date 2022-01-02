Mt. Juliet race driver Peyton Hamlett remembers the first trophy he hoisted.
He was five, and the trophy had just been won by his dad, Bennie, at Riverview Speedway in Carthage.
“I had watched the race with my mom (Connie) and brother (Dalton), recalls Peyton, “and when my dad climbed out of the car and accepted his trophy, he handed it to me. Getting to hold it was special, something I’ll never forget.”
Over the years Peyton would get to hoist some trophies of his own, and in the 2022 season his goal is to add championship silver to the collection. Peyton, 20, will compete for the Limited Late Model title at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he says. “Racing Limited Late Models on the quarter-mile track is a blast. The competition is tough, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Even though he grew up in the sport, and started racing at age 13 in the Front-Runner Division at the Fairgrounds, Peyton’s racing involvement had waned in recent years.
“I got busy doing other things,” he says, “and just kinda lost interest.”
That interest was re-kindled last season when he subbed for his injured big brother Dalton.
Dalton, a standout lineman at Wilson Central, had a potential college career wiped out by a serious knee injury. He substituted racing for football, only to be sidelined near the end of last season with a torn rotator cuff suffered on the job.
Peyton took over the family-owned race car for the final three races and almost won the first time out.
“I was side-by-side going to the finish line, but got 2nd,” he says. “I had a 3rd and 4th in the next two races, and those good runs sparked a fire. I decided to come back and run for the championship next season,”
Peyton, a distributor for Advanced Auto Parts, says racing runs in his blood “like motor oil.”
His dad won 32 races at three different tracks over the decades – at Nashville, Carthage and Highland Rim – and is one of the sport’s most respected racers.
“Everything I know, I learned from my dad,” Peyton says. “He has the experience and the know-how, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him.”
Mom Connie also shares in the family’s racing success.
“She’s been there every step of the way, supporting and encouraging us,” Peyton says, adding with a laugh: “You have to give her credit for putting up with us crazy racers.”
Bennie, at 51, is one of the sport’s most veteran racers, and not ready for a rocking chair any time soon. He has a new car for the new season, and is itching to get back on the track.
Bennie will be chasing checkered flags in the premier Late Model division, while Peyton does the same in the Limiteds. The Hamletts hope to hoist a lot more trophies in the future.