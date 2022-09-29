Both MSC teams stand 2-2 on season -
Two football teams headed down a similar path collide this weekend as Cumberland visits the University of the Cumberlands in a Mid-South Conference contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Saturday in Williamsburg, KY at James H. Taylor, II Stadium with live radio coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. on WANT FM 98.9.
Christian Kaposy and Bob Lea provide play-by-play and commentary.
Both programs opened the 2022 season in promising fashion going 2-0, but have since dropped back-to-back decisions.
The Phoenix are coming off a disappointing 24-0 home loss to No. 8-ranked Georgetown while UC lost a tight 23-20 decision at Faulkner in Montgomery, AL.
Cumberland lost to the Pats 14-10 last season in Lebanon, but won the previous two meetings -- including a 42-12 victory in Williamsburg in February of 2021 and a 26-8 decision in Lebanon in 2019.
The University of the Cumberlands leads the all-time series between the two NAIA programs 13-6.
Lebanon High Class of 2018 graduate Tobi Adewale is a redshirt junior corner for the Patriots.
He's recorded two interceptions along with 9 tackles and broken up four passes through four games this year.
No. 8 Georgetown 24, Cumberland 0
LEBANON - Cumberland's offense generated 248 yards and 17 first downs, but zero points in last Saturday's 24-0 loss to No. 8-ranked Georgetown at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Phoenix (2-2, 0-2 MSC) were just 6-of-17 on third down, punted 7 times and never cracked the Georgetown red zone.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Holloway completed 14-of-29 passes for 125 yards with one interception and also led the Phoenix in rushing with 43 yards, many of those yards coming after the pocket collapsed and evading sacks.
Running back Treylon Sheppard picked up 40 yards on the ground. Joe Johnson hauled in six catches for 63 yards and Jaylen Taylor caught five passes for 41 yards.
Ismail Abdul-Qawee led the Phoenix in tackles with 10 -- four for loss. Travis Woodall added seven stops and Ryan Brown chipped in with six.
Georgetown (4-0, 2-0 MSC) produced 320 yards of offense with 133 on the ground and 187 through the air.
Starting quarterback Drew Hartz completed 12-of-21 passes for 71 yards and a score.
Darius Neal had 11 carries for 87 yards. LaDarion Montgomery took a reverse for 24 yards to the house just before the half ended and Aaron Maggard caught four passes for 53 yards.
Tiger linebacker Chad Holleran was all over the field -- picking up 17 tackles with two for a loss and two pass breakups.
Safety Davion Starks had nine tackles with two forced fumbles and one interception.
