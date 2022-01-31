CU plays at Georgia Gwinnett this weekend -
SHREVEPORT, LA - Well, at least the weather was nice.
Cumberland University baseball opened the 2022 season in the low 60s, dropping a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders Friday and Saturday to No. 10-ranked LSU Shreveport at Pilot Field.
The Phoenix, under the direction of first-year coach Ryan Hunt, lost Friday's twinbill 10-3 & 7-0 before being swept 12-8 and 7-2 on Saturday.
Cumberland's bats were as cold as the weather back home in Lebanon, managing only 14 hits in the four-game series and striking out 45 times.
One of the few offensive bright spots was the play of catcher Angel Mendoza.
Benched Friday due to a violation of team rules, the transfer from Cal-State Northridge bopped a pair of homers and drove in four runs in Saturday's first game -- a 12-8 loss to the Pilots.
Monday afternoon the native of Carona, CA was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week.
"The strikeouts were a big problem and the walks got us in trouble and led to some big innings for them," coach Hunt said. "We got behind their hitters all weekend and they made us pay.
"I knew our timing at the plate would be off a little, but they (LSUS) has a legit pitching staff. I think they're a Top 5 team in the country.
"One positive we can take away from the weekend was our fight. We kept battling. This week our pitchers will work on in the bullpen on their command, attacking the zone.
"Offensively, we've got to work on our approach at the plate," Hunt said. "Against top-level pitching we can't just go up there and swing from the heels. We've got to do a better job of battling and use the whole field."
Schedule change -- The Phoenix will not be traveling to Alabama's Gulf Coast this weekend to play a four-game series at the University of Mobile.
Instead, Cumberland will make a shorter trip to just outside Atlanta to play Georgia Gwinnett, the defending NAIA Avista World Series champions in a three-game series.
Friday's game will start at 3 p.m. Central and is set for nine innings while Saturday's doubleheader (two 7-inning contests) will start at Noon.
Randy Sallis will be on the call for audio only on WCOR AM 1490 on Friday and WANT FM 98.9 Saturday.
Cumberland's home-opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 against No.7-ranked Indiana-Southeast.
LSUS 7, CU 2
SHREVEPORT, LA - Three LSU Shreveport pitchers combined to strike out 14 Cumberland batters while scattering four hits in Saturday afternoon's series finale -- a 7-2 win over the Phoenix at Pilot Field.
Dyersburg State transfer infielder Tyner Hughes paced the CU offense with a pair of singles and an RBI.
Outfielder Josh Morgan had a double in four at bats while first baseman Ethan Shelton singled and scored a run in three trips to the plate.
Sophomore Jack Webb (0-1) started and was the first of five Phoenix pitchers to take the mound. The righty worked three innings and was tagged with the loss, surrendering six hits and two runs -- both earned.
LSUS 12, CU 8
SHREVEPORT, LA - Catcher Josh Wunnenber clubbed a first inning grand slam to lead LSU Shreveport to a 12-8 victory over Cumberland Saturday morning at Pilot Field.
Cumberland starter Cole Eigenhuis (0-1) struggled with his control, walking four and giving up seven runs (all earned) and two homers in two innings of work. He struck out three.
Catcher Angel Mendoza made his Cumberland debut by going 2-for-2 with a pair of homers and driving in four.
Second baseman Tyler Stokes added a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning and outfielder Chewy Sanders chipped in with an RBI single.
LSUS 7, CU 0
SHERVEPORT, LA - Freshman starter Trey Rugg (1-0) stymied Cumberland on one hit in four innings in Friday afternoon's 7-0 victory over the Phoenix at Pilot Field.
Rugg struck out nine and walked one before turning the game over to the Pilot bullpen.
Cole Sanders and Ethan Shelton had the only hits for Cumberland, both singles, as the Phoenix lineup struck out 15 times against three LSUS pitchers.
Lefty Alex Smith, the second of four CU hurlers on the day, was tagged with the loss. Smith (0-1) faced seven batters and gave up three runs, two earned.
LSUS 10, CU 3
SHERVEPORT, LA - No. 10-ranked LSU Shreveport rapped out 12 hits, including three homers and a triple, in Friday's season-opening 10-3 win over Cumberland at Pilot Field.
CU starter Trevor Muzzi (0-1) gave up six hits and all three HRs in 2.2 innings of work and was tagged with the loss. The sophomore transfer from Jacksonville State walked two and struck out three
Santrel Farmer and Jayden Hanna produced RBI singles for the Phoenix while Chewy Sanders plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.