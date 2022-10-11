Cumberland 65, Campbellsville 22
LEBANON - When someone talks about Cumberland University football making history, they're usually talking about "that game" back in 1916 -- the 222-0 loss at Georgia Tech.
However, just one day after the 106th anniversary of the debacle in Atlanta, the 2022 CU team (3-3, 1-3) carved out a paragraph or two in the history books by setting a school record for points scored (since the program was re-booted in 1990) in last Saturday's 65-22 homecoming win over hapless Campbellsville at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The homecoming crowd roared itself hoarse as the Phoenix scored 34 points in the first quarter -- including four touchdown passes by redshirt freshman Luke Holloway.
Three of those aerials went to Jaylen Taylor who finished with 8 catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns. "I think the biggest thing tonight was our offensive line gave us some time," Taylor said.
"The first score was on a hitch, the second was a 'go' ball -- something me and Luke have been working on all week in practice.
"The third one was changed up a little by (OC) Coach (Josh) Qualls. It worked perfectly."
The fourth was a ricochet job that found its way into the eager hands of Alex Valdez for a 53-yard scoring play.
Cumberland's onslaught continued with 21 points in the second quarter as the Phoenix took a 55-7 lead into intermission.
The pace slowed considerably in the second half as Hunter Mathis connected on a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter and Timothy Freel returned a Campbellsville kickoff 96 yards for a score with 1:34 left in regulation.
"Our defense has always kept us in games," Taylor said.
"It was really good to give them a break while we were scoring so much."
A relieved Cumberland coach Tim Mathis was doused with ice water after the game.
"Finally," Mathis said of the offensive explosion. "That's what our offense is capable of. We did a great job of getting the ball in to the hands of our playmakers and they did the rest. And we didn't turn the ball over.
"Our offensive line gave us some time to execute and we felt like our guys could have a big night running the ball."
Cumberland had two backs go over 100 yards rushing.
Treylon Sheppard ran 13 times for 144 yards and scored once while Nick Burge added 118 yards on 10 attempts and scored once.
Holloway completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for a career-high 325 yards and 5 touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.
Linebacker Branden Barnes led the Cumberland defense with 8 tackles and broke-up a pass.
Soloman Maosa was in on 7 stops including 3.5 tackles for loss.
Jalen Brown added 7 tackles and 3 quarterback sacks while Trevor Griffin was credited with 5 tackles and intercepted a Campbellsville pass.
Punter Matthew Pewitt averaged 39.6 yards on 5 punts, downing 4 inside the 20 yard line.
