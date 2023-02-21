CU welcomes UPike for MSC opener -
Fresh from a four-game weekend sweep of No. 22-ranked University of Northern Ohio, Cumberland's baseball team is scheduled to play at No. 3-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan Wednesday, Feb. 22 in a 1 p.m. contest.
CU welcomes UPike for MSC opener -
Fresh from a four-game weekend sweep of No. 22-ranked University of Northern Ohio, Cumberland's baseball team is scheduled to play at No. 3-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan Wednesday, Feb. 22 in a 1 p.m. contest.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: The Phoenix (6-3-1) open Mid-South Conference play with a three-game series versus the University of Pikeville Thursday, Feb. 23 at Woody Hunt Stadium - Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Plans call for an 11 a.m. doubleheader Thursday, followed by a 12 Noon single game on Friday.
Live broadcasts of all CU baseball games can be heard on WCOR AM-1490 or online at www.wantfm.com.
Sunday's sweep
LEBANON - Cumberland cranked four home runs in Sunday's Game One and walked off the Racers in Game Two to complete a four game sweep over No. 22-ranked University of Northern Ohio.
The Phoenix enjoyed timely hitting and strong bullpen work all weekend to get the sweep over the Racers.
CU won Sunday's opener 10-6 as Tim Holyk's grand slam in the bottom of the first staked the Phoenix to an early 5-1 lead.
Cumberland broke the game open with three homers in the bottom of the sixth off the bats of Tyner Hughes, Santrel Farmer and Dee Triplett.
CU starter Ian Schilling (2-0) picked up the win for the Phoenix, working five innings, giving up four hits and four earned runs while striking out six.
Sunday's Game Two was a little more dramatic as Cumberland rallied from a 3-2 deficit to score twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory.
Farmer's two-out, bases loaded infield chopper brought in the winning run from third.
Reliever Ryan Calvert (1-0) earned the decision by throwing the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or runner and punching out four batters.
Saturday's sweep
LEBANON - CU opened the weekend with a pair of wins over Northern Ohio 11-3 and 7-6.
Cole Turney dominated at the plate, going 4-of-6 with 8 RBI with a pair of three-run homers while Xavier Torres went 6-of-8 with a home run and drove in three.
Chewy Sanders was 2-for-4 with an HR and two RBI in Game One.
Ian Shilling pitched two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen to earn the win in Game One while reliever Kaleb Vaughn threw 3.2 innings of shutout ball in the nightcap to get the decision.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.