CU teams sweep Shawnee State -
LEBANON - Cumberland University's soccer teams welcome the University of Pikeville to Kirk Field / Lindsey Donnell Stadium Tuesday, March 9 for a Mid-South Conference doubleheader.
The CU women kick-off at 11 a.m. followed by the men at 1:30 p.m.
(women) CU 1, Shawnee State 0
LEBANON - Playing at Kirk Field / Lindsey Donnell Stadium for the first time in nearly a month, the Cumberland women blanked Shawnee State 1-0 Sunday morning.
With the win, the Phoenix improved to 4-1-0 overall and 3-1-0 in the Mid-South Conference.
Cumberland dominated the possession and recorded 19 shots (eight shots on goal) and allowed only one shot (none on goal) for Shawnee State (5-3-0, 2-3-0 MSC).
Senior midfielder Jennifer Segura (Glendora, CA) scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute off a nice pass from sophomore Forward Marie Bathe, who tallied the assist.
Six Phoenix players recorded a shot on goal with Segua and Brenda Cernas leading the way with two shots on goal apiece.
Bathe, Haley Stevens, Macy Douglas and Gabby Jones all recorded a shot on goal.
CU keeper Savanna Stubbs (Ontario, Canada) turned in a clean sheet.
(men) CU 2, Shawnee State 0
LEBANON - The Phoenix picked up an early goal from senior Bakary Bagayoko and never looked back on the way to a 2-0 win over Shawnee State Sunday afternoon at Kirk Field / Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Bagayoko (Bronx, NY) made a steal and found the back of the net in the 19th minute to put Cumberland (2-2-0 overall, 2-2-0 MSC) on top.
Redshirt senior Brandon Gonzalez (Seattle, WA) scored unassisted in the 44th minute allowing the Phoenix to take a 2-0 lead into intermission.
Bagayoko led the team in shots with four being on goal.
Cumberland keeper Nicklas Rulle (Saebe, Denmark) recorded four saves in the shutout.
UPCOMING - Cumberland's soccer teams will be on the road Sunday, March 14 for a pair of games at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, KY.
A trip to MSC rival Georgetown College is on tap for Tuesday, March 16 with the women taking the pitch at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 8:30 p.m.