Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Heat Index: 95°
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Humidity: 77%
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Precip: 73% Chance
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.44 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
Visibility: 5 mi
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
Visibility: 6 mi
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 79°
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Heat Index: 77°
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
Visibility: 4 mi
Sights from around Clifton Tribble Field / Danny Watkins Stadium Friday, Sept. 11 as Lebanon tops LaVergne 45-33.
All photos by Bobbie Kay Bryan, The Wilson Post
