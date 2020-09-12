Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.