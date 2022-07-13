WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
I’m not pregnant, a nursing mother or a young child, but I’m still not eating any poison fish.
Persons in these high-risk categories are warned not to eat any amount of certain species of fish caught in Cheatham, Dale Hollow and Center Hill lakes because they are contaminated with chemical toxins.
“Contaminated” is a euphemism for poison. The fish are poisonous.
Even healthy adults are advised to limit consumption of the contaminated species to one meal a month.
Really? Ingesting poison once a month is OK?
“Mom, will you please pass me some more poison bass?”
“No, Billy, you’ve already had your quota of poison for this month.”
I can’t imagine swallowing a bite of fish that’s too poisonous for an expectant mom or a little kid to eat.
The recent “fish-consumption advisory” issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has created a stir among fishermen, ranging from mild concern to near panic.
They’re not sure what’s safe to eat and what’s not.
According to the TDEC, all bass in the aforementioned lakes are contaminated by toxic chemicals, along with walleye in Dale Hollow and catfish in Cheatham.
Warnings range from “eat none of the fish” to “limit consumption.”
Just when we thought regulations couldn’t get any more complicated about the various size and creel limits on different lakes, we now have to remember which particular fish in which particular lakes are poisonous.
Confusion and misinformation are rampant:
After the TDEC warning appeared, a local fisherman told me he has a freezer-full of crappie he caught in Old Hickory Lake, and now his wife is afraid to eat them.
A retired guide said he “heard” all fish in Center Hill are contaminated.
The TDEC hasn’t done a good job of messaging. Spokesman Eric Ward responded to my emailed questions, but I’m not smart enough to understand the answers.
The TDEC says the contaminates – specifically mercury – got into these three lakes via “atmospheric disposition caused by global burning of coal.” How come the stuff didn’t drizzle out of the atmosphere into surrounding lakes? And why now? Coal has been burned for centuries.
Where did other toxins like PCBs come from, and why in only these three lakes?
Why are only certain species of fish in the same water contaminated? Ward tried to explain how the chemicals are passed up the food chain, steadily accumulating in the flesh. But crappie and stripe eat the same bait-fish as the afflicted bass and walleye, so why don’t the toxins accumulate in THEIR flesh?
The TDEC says fish in the rivers below the contaminated lakes are safe to eat -- yet it’s the same water.
It’s all very confusing.
The TDEC says the contaminants pose no threat to swimmers and boaters, although Beech Creek in Wayne County carries an unsettling warning: “Avoid contact with sediment.” In other words, don’t dare swim or wade in the stuff.
Guess it’s up to us to name our poison.