12 athletic letters at LHS -
Lebanon High Class of 2021 three-sport athlete Addie Grace Porter signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Tennessee Chattanooga in ceremonies held Monday, May 17 at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Porter, who starred in volleyball, softball and basketball for LHS, was named All-District in all three sports and district MVP in volleyball and basketball.
A four-year starter for Coach Cory Barrett, she scored over 1,400 points, pulled 700 rebounds, dished out over 500 assists and made over 300 steals in her career -- helping lead the Devilettes to 108 wins and three trips to the TSSAA state tournament.
She was named all-state in basketball by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
She is the daughter of William and Nina Porter.