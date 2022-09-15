Portland’s Austin Cowan has always dreamed about going on an elk hunt.
This month the dream comes true.
Cowan is one of 14 applicants drawn for Tennessee’s 14th annual elk hunt on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee. He chose the archery hunt, held Sept. 24-30.
“It’s something that’s been on my bucket list,” says Cowan, 30, a member of the Hendersonville Fire Department.
“I’ve done a lot of deer hunting, including some hunts in Illinois and Kentucky, and I’ve always wanted to go on an elk hunt,” Cowan says. “I’ve checked into some hunts out West. Now I’ve got a chance to hunt in-state. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Cowan was one of 11,143 applicants for the 14 permits for the archery, gun and youth elk hunts.
“I didn’t expect to get drawn,” he says. “I was surprised.”
He applied for the upcoming archery hunt, rather than the October gun hunt.
“I enjoy bow hunting and I’ve been fortunate to take some good bucks over the years,” he says. “Deer hunting is what I like most. I started hunting small game with my dad, and I also like to turkey hunt and fish, but I live for deer hunting.”
Although Cowan has never elk hunted, he has friends who have, and has been getting pointers from them.
“I’ve also done a lot of reading and research,” he says. “I feel like I know the basics.”
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which conducts the hunts and funnels the funds into its elk-restoration program, will issue each hunter an orientation video.
The TWRA launched the restoration program 24 years ago, stocking elk imported from Canada. The objective was to restore the state’s indigenous elk, abundant when the first settlers arrived. The last known wild elk was killed in West Tennessee in 1865.
Today the herds are thriving and robust enough to sustain limited hunting. Elk viewing and photography have also become a popular tourist attraction.
The hunts are held on thousands of acres of rugged terrain. Some hunters – like Lebanon’s Mike Graves, who collected a giant bull – compared the challenges to hunting in the Western wilds. Some bulls weigh close to 1,000 pounds with five-foot-tall antlers.
Cowan plans to take a hunting buddy along, “hopefully to help me field-dress my elk and get it out.”
If he’s successful, once he gets his elk home to Portland, then what?
“I’ll have it processed,” Cowan says. “My friends have given me elk meat from their hunts, and it’s delicious.”
As for a mount?
“My house may not be big enough to hang one on the wall,” Cowan says, adding with laugh: “I might have to sit it on the floor. I’ll worry about that when and if the time comes.”