As a minister, Rev. Jamie Watson is a fisher of men.
As a tournament angler, he is a fisher of bass.
“I don’t push my faith on anyone,” says Watson, pastor of Christian Life Chapel in Lebanon, and an accomplished tournament fisherman who recently won an event at Woods Reservoir.
“But everybody knows I’m a minister,” he adds, “and I’ve had an impact on the lives of some people I’ve fished with. I once prayed with a man at a boat dock, and he was led to the Lord.”
Watson, a 1994 graduate of Lebanon High and an Oklahoma City Bible college, followed his grandfather’s calling to the ministry. That grandfather, the late Argyle Faith, founded the church Watson now pastors.
“I always knew what I was supposed to do, but it took me awhile to do it,” says Watson, who tried other occupations, including teaching, before heeding the call to the pulpit.
Now, in addition to his ministry, Watson operates a Lebanon remodeling business. He and wife Angie have four children, Collin, Alissa, Lauren and Jamison.
Jamison is a junior-division tournament fisherman and a fourth-generation angler. His great-grandmother got his dad hooked.
“When I was five or six, I started fishing with my grandmother, Joyce Smithwick -- Grannie Joyce,” Watson says. “We’d go to Old Hickory Lake, where she liked to fish for catfish, and I fished for bluegill. I’ve been fishing ever since.”
Mt. Juliet fishing buddy Chuck Campbell got Watson involved in tournament angling 15 years ago. He and Campbell tournament-fish together occasionally, along with various family members.
“I enjoy the tournament competition and being around other fishermen,” Watson says. “There’s no pressure. Just the opposite – for me, it’s a way to relax.”
Watson takes his fishing seriously, and he has a tournament touch. His recent win at Woods Reservoir was one of “a number” he has posted over the years. He not only brought in the most bass (13.7 pounds) at Woods, he also netted the big-fish prize with a 5.6-pounder.
Was his win due to skill, luck or some of both?
“Let’s just say I was blessed,” he says with a smile.
Such area fishing tournaments don’t offer big paychecks like the national competitions. Payouts are based on entry fees and vary according to the turnouts. But one thing is consistent with Watson: