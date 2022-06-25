The young Connecticut racer won Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in as many visits.
“I may have to start a band,” said Preece as he hoisted his second trademark trophy guitar. “I like this track.”
Preece has won twice in eight career truck starts over the past two years, both coming on the Superspeedway’s 1.3 mile concrete layout.
“I don’t know what it is about it,” he said. “My other races have been less than stellar.”
Preece started his Ford on the pole and dominated from flag to flag, fending off a late challenge by runner-up Zane Smith.
“I had to play a little defense there at the end,” Preece said. “I had a fast truck, and I didn’t want to let this one get away.”
Smith’s second-place finish was good enough to land him atop the truck standings, 21 points over 9th-place finisher John Hunter Nemechek.
Preece’s limited truck schedule calls for just two more races this season.
“It’s nice when you have these opportunities,” he said. “You have to take advantage of them.”
Preece will run today’s Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250, but said Friday night’s victory has no carry-over advantage.
“It’s two totally different races,” he said.
Matt DiBenedetto, driving for Centerville-based Rackley W.A.R. Racing, started 8th, got shuffled back to 28th, and rallied back to 10th before getting caught up in a three-truck crash that ended his night. He finished 31st.
A second Rackley W.A.R. Racing truck driven by Tate Fogleman failed to qualify, as did the truck of Clarksville’s Clay Greenfield.
Jesse Little, driving for a team co-owned by retired Predators captain Mike Fisher, came in 19th.
The next stop on the truck circuit is July 19 at Mid-Ohio.
A crowd estimated at approximately 5,000 turned out for the race, and traffic flowed smoothly. Traffic snarls plagued last year’s track re-opening, but additional parking and other changes made since then seemed to help.
TICKETS - Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Saturday’s race and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26.