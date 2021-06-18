Inaugural Rackley Roofing 200 -
GLADEVILLE – There were two big celebrations Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway.
The track celebrated its re-opening after a decade’s shutdown, and Cup Series regular Ryan Preece contributed to the confetti by capturing his first win in the NASCAR Camping World truck series.
Driving the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Preece passed Grant Enfinger with seven laps to go in the Rackley Roofing 200 and sailed off to victory, with Todd Gilliand riding his wake to a second-place finish.
“Those last 37 laps – it was plenty racy for me,” said Preece, responding to a question about the track’s reputation for non-competitive racing in its previous 10-year run. “It was tough out there.”
Indeed, there was plenty of side-by-side action – three-wide at times – and eight lead changes among six drivers, including Preece’s desperate late-race pass for the victory.
The truck race was the first of a weekend tripleheader at the Superspeedway.
The Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race is Saturday with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch adding zest to the lineup, followed by Sunday’s main event, the Ally 400 – the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
In Friday night’s truck race, two entries were fielded by Rackley/Willie Allen Racing, a team co-owned by Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton. Sutton’s Rackley Roofing company sponsored the race.
One of their entries, with Cup star William Bryon at the wheel for a one-race deal, finished last in the 36-truck field, going out with a blown engine. The other entry, piloted by the team’s full-time driver Josh Berry, came in 19th.
Derek Kraus, who sat on the pole with a top speed of 160.493 mph around the 1.33-mile concrete track, cut a tire and crashed hard into the wall on Lap 111. He was checked and released from the infield care center.
Preece stated 6th and ran with the lead pack throughout the race, after struggling in practice.
“We weren’t stellar in practice, but I never quit,” he said. “I never give up. I got an opportunity (to run the truck race) and I capitalized on it. That feeling of winning overpowers everything.”
Track president Erik Moses presented Preece with two trophies, one of which was the track’s trademark Gibson guitar.
Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto welcomed NASCAR back by giving the “Drivers, start your engines!” command.
TRUCK NOTES - Third place went to Grant Enfinger (Toyota); Zane Smith (Chevy) ran 4th and Stewart Friesen (Toyota) came in fifth.
Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Austin Hill and series points leader John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the Top 10.
Nemechek leads the points standings by 70 points over ben Rhodes.
Preece is the fifth driver to win a Camping World Truck Series race in his first start - joining the likes of MiKe Skinner (Phoenix, 1995), Robert Pressley (Daytona, 2002), Kasey Kahne (Darlington, 2004) and Ryan Newman (Atlanta, 2008).
Chandler Smith (13th) was the highest finishing rookie.