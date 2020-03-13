Mt. Juliet 10, Summit 7
MURFREESBORO -- Designated hitter Michael Hardy pounded out two hits, including a two-run triple in the fourth, as Mt. Juliet topped Summit High 10-7 Thursday in a Grand Slam Classic game at Blackman High.
With the victory, the Golden Bears improved to 3-0 headed into an indefinite suspension of all school and extracurricular activities mandated by Wilson County Schools.
Down 3-0 headed into the bottom of the second, Mt. Juliet struck for five runs in the bottom of the frame, added three more in the third an and two in the fourth.
Second baseman Brett Shirley blasted a 2-run double during the second inning uprising.
Austin Hunley (1-0), one of four Mt. Juliet pitchers to see action, earned the decision with a one-hit, one-inning stint.
Lebanon 8, Morristown East
SEVIERVILLE -- Lebanon exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and held off a stubborn Morristown East squad for an 8-6 win over the Storm Thursday in the "Playing For A Cure Tournament" at Sevier County High School.
Chase Birdwell and Luke Bradshaw each blasted home runs in the second for the Blue Devils while Kohl Finch finished the game with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly for three RBI.
Eli Carson (single) and Will Burress (double) each drive in a run.
LHS starter Nick Maggart (1-0) went four innings for the decision, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three.
Finch, Bryce Fuller and Skylar Metcalf worked out of the bullpen as Lebanon limited Morristown East to six hits and only four earned runs.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to play Alcoa Friday afternoon at Sevier County followed by two more games on Saturday against Oak Ridge and host Sevier County.
Friendship Christian 16, Mobile Christian 3
BAY MINNETTE, AL -- Friendship Christian exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and went on to run-rule Mobile Christian 16-3 Thursday at Baldwin County High School.
Now 2-2 on the season, the Commanders rapped out 12 hits against six Mobile Christian pitchers including homers by Jared Dickey and Camden Hayslip.
FCS also drew 10 walks and took advantage of five Leopard errors.
Outfielder Mitch Pelham finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases while Drew Porter went two-for-two with a single and a double, scored twice and drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Kolby Gaines went 2.2 innings for the decision, overcoming three walks and giving up a pair of hits. He was followed to the mound by Ethan Jacobs and Noah Tidwell.
All told, FCS pitching limited the Leopards to four hits over five innings, walked four and struck out five.
Sevier County 13, Watertown 7
SEVIERVILLE -- Watertown slipped to 0-2 on the season following Thursday's 13-7 loss to host Sevier County in the "Playing For A Cure Tournament".
The Smokey Bears collected 13 hits against three Watertown pitchers, including Brandon Watts, Alec Whitlock and Will Weir.
Five WHS errors helped lead to four unearned runs, as did seven walks.
Down 2-1, the Purple Tigers scored four runs in the top of the third but watched Sevier County scored six in the bottom of the fourth and tack on five more in the sixth.
Carter Brown placed Watertown's offensive attack with three singles and an RBI while Whitlock added two singles in three trips to the plate.
Stratton Mehaffey contributed an RBI double while Brayden Cousino drove in a pair with a single and scored a run.