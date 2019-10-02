LEBANON -- The 2019-2020 high school bowling season opened Tuesday. Oct. 1 as Lebanon swept Portland at Pro Bowl West.
The LHS boys defeated Portland 24-3 as Caleb Gregory rolled a 605 series. Other scores included: Ryan Norvil 236, Jaleel Dowell 231, Gregory Oliver 201, Jackson McRae 192 and TJ Bowser 177.
Lebanon's girls scored a 22-5 victory over the Lady Panthers as Addisen Johnson led the way with a score of 183.
LHS will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 3 at Pro Bowl West taking on Wilson Central.