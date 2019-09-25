Teams prepare for 9-AAA tourney -
GLADEVILLE -- The golf teams from Wilson Central, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet tuned up for Monday's District 9-AAA tournament with a three-sided match Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Pine Creek Golf Course.
Team scores found Lebanon and Mt. Juliet's boys tied at 310 with Wilson Central carding a 335.
On the girls side, Wilson Central turned in a 152 while Mt. Juliet and Lebanon each scored 192.
Boys individual scores:
Devin Speight (MJ) 67
Mark McDearman (LHS) 70
Trey Melvin (WC) 75
Steven Clarke ((MJ) 75
Ryan Becht (LHS) 76
Payne Wright (MJ) 78
Ty Baker (WC) 81
Ethan Leith (LHS) 81
Mason Adcock (WC) 82
Adrian Cheesman (LHS) 83
Brice Lamont (MJ) 90
Zac Wilson (WC) 97
Girls individual scores:
Kate Castle (WC) 73
Sarah Castle (WC) 79
Sydney Spence (MJ) 95
Makenzie Mohr (LHS) 95
Savannah Clarke ((MJ) 97
Daryl Mitchell (LHS) 97
The District 9-AAA tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Pine Creek.
Some 11 boys teams and nine girls tandems will participate with the top three teams advancing to the regionals in Clarksville along with the top five individuals.