Oct. 14 & 15 at WillowBrook --
Lebanon High School senior Mark McDearman will be returning to the TSSAA state golf tournament Tuesday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 15 at McMinnville's WillowBrook Golf Club.
A Tennessee Tech commitment, McDearman led the Blue Devils with a 77 and finished second overall after defeating Hendersonville High’s Kobe Hill in a sudden death playoff Monday, Oct. 7 in the region tournament at the Clarksville Country Club.
Mt. Juliet's Devin Speight and Wilson Central's Trey Melvin were involved in a five-way sudden death playoff after shooting 78's in regulation.
Station Camp's Grayson Murray won the playoff and will advance to the state championships in McMinnville next week.
As a team, the Blue Devils finished third overall Monday with a score of 334.
Lebanon High individual scores included: Ethan Keith 80, Ryan Becht 85, Dallas Cheesman 92and Ryan Wood 93.
Host Clarksville won the region tournament and will advance to the state tournament as a team after shooting a 325.
Station Camp placed second as a team with a score of 327.