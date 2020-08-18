Lady 'Cats place 2nd at DA Invitational --
GALLATIN -- Wilson Central's girls golf team placed second in Monday's Davidson Academy Invitational held at The Club at Fairvue Plantation.
The Lady Wildcats carded a 166 while Clarksville High won the event with a 144.
WC's Castle sisters all earned Top 10 finishes as Sarah Castle placed fourth with an 82; Kate Castle was fifth at 84 and Molly Castle shot an 86 for seventh place.
BOYS -- Wilson Central's boys placed 13th in a field of 15 teams Monday at the Davidson Academy Invitational.
Zac Wilson earned a spot in the Top 20 (T-19th) with an 86.
Bryce Gellter shot a 92 for 42nd place; Ethan Marcum shot 113 to tie for 62nd; Nehemiah Jones placed 66th with a 118 and Brayden Ham came in 70th with a 125.
The WCHS golfers will be back in action Wednesday, Aug. 19 with a 1 p.m. tee time in Springfield against Hendersonville and Greenbrier at The Legacy Golf Course.
LHS boys sweep at LG&CC -
LEBANON -- Ryan Becht shot a 39 to lead Lebanon High to a three-sided 9-hole victory over Beech and Portland Monday afternoon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
The Blue Devils shot a team score of 173 while Beech came in at 184 and Portland carded a 187.
Beech won the girls competition with an 85, four strokes better than Lebanon's 90.
Daryl Mitchell was low medalist for LHS with a 44.
Lebanon’s next match will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Long Hollow Golf Course against Greenbrier and Gallatin.