Lebanon 55, Tullahoma 49
LEBANON -- Aaryn Grace Lester converted a pair of free throws and a break-away layup to close out the game as the Devilettes held off a determined Tullahoma squad 55-49 Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
The guard tandem of Addie Porter and Lester scored 12 points each as LHS improved to 4-2 headed into Friday's home game with District 9-AAA rival Mt. Juliet.
Allissa Mulaski and Avery Harris turned in eight points each while Rebecca Brown added six.
Lebanon trailed for a good portion of the first quarter, then took a 27-26 lead into intermission.
Tullahoma slid to 3-2 with the loss.
East Nashville Magnet 82, Mt. Juliet 65
NASHVILLE -- Down 40-37 at intermission, East Nashville Magnet went on an 18-6 third quarter tear in Tuesday's 82-65 victory over Mt. Juliet at the William Oliver Arena.
The Lady Eagles eventually stretched the lead to 17 points and improved to 4-0 on the season.
Mt. Juliet (2-2) was led by ninth grader Ava Heilman who connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Halle Jones added 16 while Nevaeh majors had 13 and Dymond howard 10.
The Lady Bears turned the ball over 19 times and were beaten on the boards 37-23.
Mt. Juliet opens District 9-AAA play Friday, Dec. 6 at Lebanon.
St. Cecilia Acd. 46, Friendship Christian 26
LEBANON -- St. Cecilia Academy opened the third quarter on a 16-5 run on the way to a 46-26 victory over Friendship Christian Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Brooke Jones paced the Lady Commanders with 13 points while Rachel Pippin added nine.
Sarah Davis finished with 12 for St. Cecilia (4-1).
FCS returns to action Saturday, Dec. 7 at home against Middle Tennessee Christian School in a 3 p.m. tip.
Trousdale County 61, Watertown 60
WATERTOWN -- Trousdale County escaped with a thrilling 61-60 win at Watertown High Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Emma Christensen exploded for 24 points in the loss. Brittni Allison chipped in with 13 and Delanney Hight had eight points.
WHS slipped to 2-3 with the loss headed into a Friday, Dec. 6 contest at Cannon County High in Woodbury.
Nashville Christian 66, MJ Christian 51
MT. JULIET -- Senior Karmen Drake broke loose for 30 points and led Nashville Christian to a 66-51 victory at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Trailing 36-34 at intermission, NCS outscored their hosts 29-15 over the final 16 minutes of play.
Amelia Lyons led MJCA with 17 points while Shinae Johnson added 16. Megan Blackwell and Felicity Keen had nine points apiece.
With the loss, the Lady Saints slipped to 2-2 on the season headed into a Friday, Dec. 6 game at Ezell Harding, followed by a 1:30 p.m. Saturday home game versus Franklin Road Christian.
MONDAY, DEC. 1
Wilson Central 58, Shelbyville Central 53
SHELBYVILLE -- Wilson Central moved to 3-1 Monday, Dec. 2 following a tight 58-53 victory at Shelbyville Central.
WCHS trailed 30-28 at intermission, but came out of the blocks strong in the third quarter -- outscoring their hosts 14-6.
Beaten 33-21 on the glass, the Lady Wildcats stayed in the game by scoring 14 points off 14 Eaglette turnovers.
Shelbyville Central dominated at the free throw line, converting 17-of-24 attempts (70 percent) while Wilson Central managed only seven attempts, connecting on four (57 percent).
Sydnee Richetto led all scorers with 31 points -- including a 6-of-12 effort from beyond the stripe.
Nicole Brill added eight while Campbell Strange chipped in with seven.
Jasmin Angel scored six points, pulled down a team high six boards while passing out four assists.
Sydney Dalton went 2-for-2 from the field for four points and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Savannah Kirby rounded out the Wilson Central scoring with two points.
Milestone -- With her 31 points against Shelbyville Central, Sydnee Richetto moved ahead of Kellie Gassie's 1,084 points into fifth place among all-time leading scorers at Wilson Central.
Watertown 43, Jackson County 31
GAINESBORO -- Watertown improved to 2-2 on the season following a 43-31 victory at Jackson County High Monday, Dec. 2
Emma Christensen led the Lady Tigers with 11 points while Daejah Maklary and Brittni Allison each had nine.
Alie Tunks scored five points while Delanney Hight, Madi Reeder and Morgan Bain had three apiece.
WHS returns to action Friday, Dec. 6 at Cannon County High in Woodbury.