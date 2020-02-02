Blue Devils hang on for narrow win -
Host Lebanon survived Wilson Central's deadly 3-point assault and came away with a narrow 61-59 victory over the Wildcats Friday, Jan. 31 at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Despite the Blue Devils pulling ahead by six (48-42) in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Wilson Central out-scored LHS 17-16 over the final eight minutes.
Daniel Greene connected on the front end of a one and one with 11.7 seconds to give his team a two-point lead at 61-59 with 11.7 second remaining.
The Blue Devils had fouls to give and hacked twice as Central tried to push the ball across the 10-second line.
The final foul came with 1.9 seconds left on the clock and Wilson Central's desperation heave did not draw iron.
"Wilson Central wouldn't go away," said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell. "They shot it extremely well and hit some tough shots early and I think that gave them some confidence.
"That's how they've been playing all year. They didn't shoot it well the other night against Beech and that had me worried. And we were thinking Central was not going to be off two games in a row."
The Wildcats led 15-10 after one period and 32-26 at intermission.
Lebanon turned the tables with a 19-10 third quarter run and took a lead of 45-42 after three periods.
"I'm so proud of our guys," said Central's first-year coach Michael Teeter. "I thought we battled tonight better than we have all year.
"We prepared well, I thought we had a good idea on how they were going to play us and how we wanted to play them.
"We've got some guys who are shooting with confidence right now. We're going to fight you every night. Tonight, we just came up a little bit short."
Only four Wildcats scratched the scorebook, led by Jordan Beard who nailed five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Caleb Lawrence had three 3-pointers on the way to 17 while Adler Kerr also had three 3-pointers for and sored 12.
Zack Markus-Kellerman had nine points on three 3-pointers.
WCHS finished with 23 field goals -- 11 of which came from beyond the arc.
Lebanon was only whistled for nine fouls, which sent Central to the line three times, resulting in two free throws.
Junior guard Kobe Tibbs led the Blue Devils with 17 points.
Greene and Gaven Reasonover each had 11 points and Jamar Kynard had 10 -- including an old fashioned three-point play to open the fourth quarter.
With the win, Lebanon moved to 18-6 and 7-3 in District 9AAA.
Wilson Central now stands 10-12 / 2-8 in 9AAA.
WCHS (59): Jordan Beard 21, Caleb Lawrence 17, Zack Markus-Kellerman 9, Adler Kerr 12.
LHS (61): Alex Fite 3, Gaven Reasonover 11, Kobe Tibbs 17, Jamar Kynard 10, Dequantay Shannon 6, Jared Hall 3, David Greene 11.