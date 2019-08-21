Wilson Central 3, McGavock 0
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central opened the 2019 volleyball season with a 3-0 home win over McGavock Tuesday evening.
Set scores: 25-18, 25-20 & 25-16.
The Lady Wildcats were strong at the net as Nicole Brill had eight kills and Ally Knueven and Sydney Dalton finished with six each.
Lori Rocha accounted for 12 digs; Anna Grace Guethlein passed out nine assists and served four aces.
DCA 3, MJ Christian 0
DONELSON -- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy slipped to 1-1 on the season following Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Donelson Christian Academy.
Set scores: 14-25, 21-25 & 18-25.
Davey Slaughter paced the Lady Saints with 10 kills, 15 digs and four service aces. Taylor Wilson dished out 15 assists.
MJCA will host University School of Nashville Thursday, Aug. 22.
Mt. Juliet 3, Smyrna 1
MT. JULIET -- Carson Van Hoven rattled the nets for 13 kills and Devon Smotherman scored 16 digs Tuesday night as Mt. Juliet topped district foe Smyrna 1-0.
Set scores: 25-10, 24-26, 25-16 & 25-21.
Allie Brady registered 25 assists, Keeton Burton served seven aces while Krista Marlin and Brown each had six blocks.
The Lady Bears (1-1, 1-0) travel to LaVergne High Thursday, Aug. 22 for a 6 p.m. match.
Watertown 3, Clay County 0
WATERTOWN -- Watertown moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the district with a 3-0 home win over Clay County Tuesday.
Set scores: 25-14, 25-10 & 25-8.
"I thought we served very well tonight and kept them out of pocket," said WHS coach Brandy Holcomb. "Our chemistry on the court is so exciting to watch."
Brookelyn Davis led with way with 10 kills, 17 assists, a block and three aces.
Brittni Allison scored seven kills, Mackailyn Cherry had 17 assists and nine aces while Sydney Murrell had 22 digs and two aces.
Natalie Fountain and Abby Parkerson scored six kills apiece.
WHS returns to action Thursday, Aug. 22 versus Jackson County in a 5:30 p.m. match.