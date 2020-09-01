Lebanon 3, Independence 0
LEBANON -- Senior Night was celebrated in a big way Monday, Aug. 31 as Lebanon High's volleyball team blanked Independence 3-0. Game scores: 25-19, 25-18 and 25-10.
Hitter Avery Harris finished with nine kills and four digs while Addie Grace Porter served two aces to go along with nine kills and 11 digs.
Kendall Arnold dished out 19 assists, with nine digs, six aces and five kills.
Improving to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District 9AAA, Lebanon is scheduled to play at Mt. Juliet Thursday, Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m.