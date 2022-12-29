LARRY Trapper fur

Lebanon's Clarence Dies inspects a beaver pelt.

 Larry Woody

Fur trapping is an 18th century craft trying to survive in a space-age world, and dedicated practitioners like Lebanon’s Clarence Dies are doing their best to preserve the heritage.

“It gets tougher every year,” says Dies, one of an estimated 2,500 semi-professional fur trappers in Tennessee, in addition to countless more who trap on a more limited basis.