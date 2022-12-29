Fur trapping is an 18th century craft trying to survive in a space-age world, and dedicated practitioners like Lebanon’s Clarence Dies are doing their best to preserve the heritage.
“It gets tougher every year,” says Dies, one of an estimated 2,500 semi-professional fur trappers in Tennessee, in addition to countless more who trap on a more limited basis.
“Trapping involves a lot of hard, cold work,” Dies says, “and as the price of fur keeps falling, more and more trappers are deciding it’s not worth it.”
Dies has trapped for decades along the Cumberland River and on adjacent farmland in Wilson and Trousdale counties. He catches beavers, minks, muskrats and otters on his water sets, and on land he takes coyotes, foxes, bobcats, coons, possums and skunks.
Pelt prices fluctuate greatly, based on size, quality and market demand. For example, a large, prime otter pelt may bring over $100, while a smaller one in less-prime condition might go for $10. And coon hides that once brought $20-$25 now sell for $5 – if at all.
“At the Crossville fur sale last March, some prices were so low that trappers shipped their fur to Canada,” Dies says. “On the other hand, some top-grade fur sold pretty good.
“But,” he adds, “nobody is going to get rich fur-trapping. When you figure up the cost of your traps and the time involved in setting them, running the trapline and skinning and preparing the pelts, it wouldn’t amount to minimum wage.”
So why does he do it – wading icy water, hauling out his catch, spending long hours skinning and fleshing the pelts?
“I love it,” Dies says. “I like the challenge, and the anticipation of running my trapline and not knowing what, if anything, may be waiting.”
While fur trapping may be waning, there is a growing demand for removing nuisance animals around farms and residential areas.
“I trap a lot of beaver, coons and coyotes as a favor to friends,” Dies says. “Beavers dam creeks and flood farmland, and coons can wipe out a field of corn overnight. Coyotes are everywhere, and they’ll eat whatever they can catch – including pets.”
Residential-area trapping requires live traps in order to avoid injuring pets, which makes catching such crafty critters as coyotes and bobcats especially challenging.
“In places where shooting is not permitted, trapping is the only way to remove them,” Dies says. “But it’s hard and time-consuming.”
He has proposed a bounty on such destructive predators as coyotes and coons to make trapping them fiscally worthwhile.
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission will consider it.
Dies is a volunteer instructor at the TWRA’s trapping seminars and says, “I’m encouraged by the number of young people that come out, and how enthusiastic they are. Maybe they can keep it going for a few more generations.”