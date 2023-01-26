If you failed to collect a set of antlers during deer season, it’s not too late.
They just won’t be attached to the deer.
Looking for “sheds” -- antlers that drop off bucks’ heads about this time of year – has become a popular post-season pastime.
“I found my first shed when I was 12,” says veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer Dale Grandstaff, “and I figure I’ve found about 1,000 more since then.”
Grandstaff uses some of the shed antlers for educational purposes and for showing hunters how to score their trophy racks.
Garrett Tucker of Lafayette is an accomplished shed hunter who fashions the discarded antlers into a variety of crafts, from knife handles to Christmas trees.
“It gets me outdoors after the season ends,” he says.
Bucks begin shedding their antlers around late December, once the mating season is over. By mid-March most of them are bare-headed. They immediately begin to grow a new set of antlers, which reach the soft-velvet stage by late summer and are fully developed and hardened by fall.
Tucker says there is knack to successful shed hunting, starting with knowing where to look.
“Looking for sheds is like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Tucker says, “because they are the color and size of limbs scattered on the ground. Also, leaves have fallen on them, and grass and weeds have grown around them. But it’s like anything else – you learn with experience. You know what to look for – the shape and size, and maybe a glint of light off a tine.”
Grandstaff agrees: “I’d compare it to looking for arrowheads in a field. You look for certain shapes on the ground. Once you learn what to look for, you’ll find some that other people have walked over.”
Shed hunters have a relatively short window in which to search.
“Squirrels, mice and chipmunks gnaw the antlers for the calcium,” Grandstaff says. “Sheds get chewed up pretty fast, especially in woods with a lot of squirrels.”
Antlers are sometimes erroneously called “horns” but are vastly different. Horns grow on bovids like cattle and goats and consist of a bone core permanently attached to the skull with a keratin sheath. Keratin is the structural constituent of hair, feathers, hooves, claws, fingernails and toenails.
Antlers grow on cervids (deer, elk and moose), consist primarily of calcium, and are shed and re-grown annually.
Grandstaff has found sheds from the same buck three years in a row, the antlers growing bigger each year.
Tucker has mixed emotions when he finds a large set of shed antlers.
“It means I missed getting the deer back during the season,” he says. “But on the other hand it means it made it through, and will probably be still be there next season, with a new set of antlers.”