It’s not a sight you see every day: a pair of bear’s hind feet protruding from a hole in a hollow tree.
It was so captivating that Mt. Juliet’s Eddie Johnson snapped a photo, submitted it to the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar photo contest, and it is now being viewed by thousands of outdoorsmen and wildlife-watchers across the state.
“It’s an honor to be selected,” says Johnson, an amateur photographer who works in the health & beauty products industry. “I thought it was a unique shot, and apparently the calendar editors agreed.”
The photo appears on the March page of the 2023 calendar with Johnson’s credit line. It was snapped last May while Johnson was hiking in the Smokey Mountains.
Seeing the bear wasn’t a complete surprise.
“I was hiking in the area in 2017 and saw a bear peering out of that same hole in the tree,” Johnson says. “This time it – or a different one – was lying on a limb. When I started taking pictures, it got up and crawled into the hole, with just its feet sticking out. Later when I looked the photos, that was the one that stood out.”
Johnson’s wife Minerva Rosa and sons Samuel and Daniel were equally captivated. They posted the photo on social media and, encouraged by the response, suggested he submit it to the Tennessee Wildlife calendar contest.
“I was kinda surprised it was chosen” Johnson says. “I didn’t lobby for it. I just sent it in and basically forgot about it.”
Johnson is an avid hiker who visits the Smokies 8-10 times a year. His family accompanies him on a number of the trips. Samuel and Daniel are Boy Scouts who inherited their dad’s fondness for the outdoors.
Johnson became interested in photography when his sons were born.
“I took so many pictures of them that they finally suggested I take photos of something else,” he says with a laugh. “That’s when I started photographing wildlife. A few years ago I had a photo of an owl published.”
Other Middle Tennessee shutterbugs who have photos in the calendar are Nashville’s Sharon Cardin, Westmoreland’s Kerry Wix and Readyville’s Kim Koon. Koon also had a photo selected for the 2022 calendar.
Johnson plans to continue to check out the “bear tree” on future hikes in the Smokies. He’s seen faces and feet, and who knows what pose the photogenic bruin may strike next.