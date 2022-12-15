LARRY Bear Pix

Mt. Juliet's Eddie Johnson and his bear's-feet calendar photo

 Eddie Johnson Photography

It’s not a sight you see every day: a pair of bear’s hind feet protruding from a hole in a hollow tree.

It was so captivating that Mt. Juliet’s Eddie Johnson snapped a photo, submitted it to the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar photo contest, and it is now being viewed by thousands of outdoorsmen and wildlife-watchers across the state.

