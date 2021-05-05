Shops Springs Creamery and dairy farm welcomed a couple of visitors Tuesday, April 27 as Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern and a certain football crazy raccoon (T-Rac) visited the operation as part of a cooperative effort between the National Football League and The National Dairy Council.
The NFL's "Fuel Up to Play 60" nutrition and exercise initiative, encourages schools to meet their wellness goals and to encourage youngsters to consume nutrient-rich foods while taking part in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.
Kern and his furry friend got a full tour of the cattle farm and the creamery.