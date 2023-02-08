Woody's Woods & Waters -
There was a reason why North American Indians – the original outdoorsmen -- called February the “Starvation Moon.”
The fall bounty was long gone, and spring foraging an eternity away. Wild game was hibernating or bedded down in deep snow, and fish lay dormant under thick ice.
Hunting what scarce game might be stirring was difficult in the extreme cold (flannel long-johns had not been invented), and gathering was non-existent because there was nothing to gather.
The cupboard was bare, and the wolf was at the door. Sometimes literally.
We modern outdoorsmen don’t face such dire February challenges. We crank up the thermostat, pop a TV dinner in the microwave, and complain about too many anchovies on our pizza.
But it’s still a miserable month.
The only good thing about February is that it’s short. Too bad it’s not shorter. I’d trade 10 days in February for one day in April. Make it 20.
Outdoors opportunities exist for the hardy and hard-up. Rabbit, quail and squirrel seasons run through Feb. 28, but I seldom partake. It doesn’t seem sporting to shoot a bunny that’s frozen to the ground, or a squirrel stuck to a limb like a tongue on a pump handle.
And our vanishing quail have enough problems without flushing them out of their cozy fence rows to dodge icy bird-shot.
How can we tell if our dogs are healthy in February, since their noses are always cold?
Some die-hards go ice-fishing to beat the February blahs. Everybody has their idea of fun, but mine is not shivering over a hole in the ice while Arctic winds howl down my neck and an icicle grows from my nose. There’s a difference between being numb with excitement and being plain numb.
As a kid, fidgeting through February was an ordeal. I read Outdoor Life, Field & Stream and Sports Afield magazines ‘til the pages fell apart.
One year I ordered a fly-tying kit from an outdoors catalogue, figuring I’d wile away the long winter hours making trout-tempting creations. But my hand-tied flies looked like something Scat the cat hacked up – tangled gobs of fur and feathers. It would have taken a desperate fish to eat one.
I dabbled briefly in taxidermy but gave it up when my stuffed chipmunk looked more like a cross-eyed sewer rat, and Scat clawed my mounted blue jay to bits. Cats get bored in February too.
The only breaks in February are Groundhog Day and Valentine’s Day. One year I got them mixed up and gave my sweetheart a groundhog. I didn’t see her shadow for six weeks.
That’s what February does to you. Grizzled old mountain men called the malady “cabin fever,” being cooped up for weeks with no cable TV and pizza delivery.
But it’s nothing personal; February happens to everybody. And it won’t last forever. The sun will shine, the ice will melt, and the month of misery will eventually end.
Surely.