Senior goes 39-0 for Mt. Juliet
After winning the TSSAA Class 2A state wrestling championship Saturday at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center, Mt. Juliet's Anthony Pyron splurged with a hearty meal of mac & cheese along with a big helping of barbecue ribs.
"It's been tough to stay at 170 (pounds) this season," Pyron said Monday morning. "I've been adding some muscle, so I've had to be extra careful about what I eat."
The son of Ray and Laura Pyron completed a 39-0 season with a 7-4 decision over Wyatt Gibbs of Brentwood High (48-7) in Saturday's 170 championship bout.
A four-time state tournament qualifier, Pyron reached the 2022 state championships with district, region and sub-state titles under his belt.
"Anthony is everything you'd want in a student-athlete," said longtime Mt. Juliet wrestling coach Brad Mattingly.
"He's an officer in the FCA, a straight-A student and an incredible worker. There have been times we've tried to get him to back-off a little in his training, but he's 100 percent all the time."
A grappler since the seventh grade, Pyron is looking for an opportunity to wrestle at the college level. He has plans on majoring in nutrition with a minor in business.
"I have no doubt Anthony will be a success in whatever he chooses to do," Coach Mattingly said.
Don't expect Pyron to be loading up on the groceries in the immediate future as he has his sights set on competing in the AAU National Tournament the weekend of March 25 in Virginia Beach, VA.
Class 2A medalists - Wilson Central's freshman James Hicks (8-1) lost to Cleveland's Chase Walker (39-3) 8-0 in the 106 championship bout.
Sophomore Paul Johnson (5-5) of Wilson Central dropped a 5-4 decision to Blackman's Aslan Nadeau (31-7) in the fifth place match in the 113 division.
WCHS sophomore Nicholas Mercante (8-2) lost a 10-0 major decision to Cleveland's Bentley Ellison (39-4) in the 120 3rd place match.
Wilson Central junior Riley Fort placed 4th in the 145 division with a 3-1 loss to Bradley Central's Luke Belcher (28-2).
Central's 160-pound senior Brady Jarvis (9-3), pinned Maryville's Michael Colligan (45-10) at 1:26 in the 5th place bout.
Murfreesboro Oakland's Theron Gaines (20-3) eked out a 6-4 victory over Wilson Central junior Noah Todd (8-1) in the 220-pound championship match.
Class 1A medalists - Munford's Christian Perez (7-3) pinned Green Hill senior Harrison Bartoshesky (36-9) for 5th place at the 2:27 mark of the 138-pound division.
Green Hill senior Billy Tate lost 7-0 to Rance Horton of David Crockett in the 160-pound 5th place match.
Sophomore Jake Stacey of Green Hill (39-2) powered to a 12-3 major decision over Dylan Pratt (33-8) of Eagleville in the 3rd place bout of the 170-pound division.
Green Hill junior Nathan Downey (40-6) scored an 8-4 victory over Polk County's Kylar Chadwick (26-14) in the 5th place match in the 182-pound division.