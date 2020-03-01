Purple Tigers end season 21-10
CROSSVILLE -- Watertown’s basketball season ended at the hands of Cumberland County 56-43 Saturday in a Region 4AA tournament quarterfinal contest.
The Purple Tigers (21-10) found themselves down 8-7 at the end of the first period, but Cumberland County (18-11) did the most damage in the second on a 17-6 run to give the Jets a 25-13 lead at the half.
“We had a great year,” said Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw. “I’m very proud of my guys. They fought hard all night and did not quit. They just shot the ball bad in the first half and got in a 12-point hole and could not climb out of it. I’m super proud of the young men and the year we had.”
Watertown trimmed Cumberland County’s lead to 32-22 in the third on a 9-7 run.
The Purple Tigers upped the tempo in the fourth, but Cumberland County finished the final period on a 24-18 run to get the win.
WHS shot just 2-of-16 from beyond the arc (12 percent), but was 7-of-8 at the line 87 percent).
Watertown’s Eli Scarlett connected on a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points.
Senior Rayquan Verge finished with 15 and fellow senior Elijah Williams had 10.
The Jets were led by Mason Wyatt with 14 and Trystan Miller with 13 points.
CCHS finished 14-of-20 at the charity stripe (70 percent) including 11-of-14 over the final eight minutes.
Cumberland County moved on to face District 8AA champion Upperman (28-2) Tuesday at Tennessee Tech University.
Upperman defeated Sequatchie County 100-38 last Saturday night in a Region 4AA quarterfinal.
WATERTOWN (43): Eli Scarlett 16, Rayquan Verge 15, Elijah Williams 10, Gavin Clayborne 2.
CUMBERLAND CO. (56): Mason Wyatt 14, Trystan Miller 13, Reece Dykes 9, Kole Torres 9, Jackson Inman 7, Trevor Parsons 4.