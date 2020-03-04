Bears play NE Thursday for the title -
SPRINGFIELD -- Shaking off, at least for a while, the devastating tornado that ripped through town earlier in the day, Mt. Juliet rolled to a 70-40 victory over Clarksville Tuesday evening in a Region 5AAA semifinal.
The Golden Bears won for the sixth straight outing, improving to 27-3 headed into Thursday's 7 p.m. region title game vs. Clarksville Northeast.
Things actually started off fairly tame – both teams’ defenses appeared locked in, but MJHS was able to break their slump sooner than the Wildcats could, blazing to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter.
Clarksville was able to find some offense in the second with District 10AAA MVP JJ Wheat grabbing seven of the team’s 15 points in the period.
Mt. Juliet held Wheat scoreless the rest of the way and pulled away for a whopping 42-18 lead at halftime.
The Bears ran out to a 60-26 advantage after three periods before clearing the bench in the fourth quarter.
District 9AAA MVP and Mr. Basketball finalist Will Pruitt led all scorers with 26 points while Charles Clark and Riggs Abner each had 10.
CLARKSVILLE (40): Jaheim Berry 11, JJ Wheat 7, Jamarco Mimms 7, Jaheim McDonald 5, Mason Spurbeck 4, Joseph Schreiber-Rivera 3, Chris Bagatini 2.
MT. JULIET (70): Will Pruitt 26, Riggs Abner 10, Charles Clark 10, Gage Wells 9, Mo Ruttler 4, Jacob Burge 3, Paxton Davidson 3, Isaac Thompson 2, Griffith Thorneberry 2, Josh Keck 1.