Devilettes to host sub-state game Saturday --
SPRINGFIELD -- Lebanon's Devilettes locked up the Region 5AAA championship with a "lock down" defensive effort in Wednesday's 49-45 overtime win over Beech at Springfield High.
Coach Cory Barrett's team held the Lady Bucs scoreless during the final 2:38 of overtime, moving to 29-6 on the season and earning a home game in Saturday's TSSAA substate.
Beech slipped to 27-4 with three losses coming at the hands of the Lebanon outfit.
"I told our kids, we've been here before," Coach Barrett said. "Even if this is our first overtime, we've scheduled tough opponents all season in order to be ready for games like this."
Lebanon jumped to a quick 5-0 lead only to see Beech knot the score at 5-all at the end of the first period on a deep 3-pointer by Bri Ellis.
The Lady Bucs reeled off six unanswered points to open the second quarter to take an 11-5 lead until Meioshe Mason powered in a bucket to halt the run.
Beech took its biggest lead of the game at 19-12 on a 3-pointer from Deshiya Hoosier with 1:44 to go until halftime, but Addie Porter responded with a 3-pointer of her own and a basket.
Lebanon went into intermission down 20-17 and battled through the third quarter to trim the margin to 32-30 headed into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Avery Harris promptly tied the score at 32 on a rebound put-back, then Aaryn Grace Lester bombed in a deep 3-pointer from the wing at the 6:47 mark to give the Devilettes a 35-32 lead.
LHS pulled ahead 41-35 on a Porter 3-ball at the 4:47 mark, only to see Ellis drop in a pair of 3-pointers to bring Beech to within two at 43-41 with 3:40 remaining.
Hoosier tied the game at 43-43 with a basket at the 1:00 minute mark, but back-rimmed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
Allissa Mulaski sent Lebanon ahead to stay with a deep 3-pointer at 2:58, then Harris added a free throw and Porter nailed both ends of a one-and-one to clinch the contest.
The Devilettes outscored Beech 6-2 in the extra period.
"When it went to overtime, I knew we had a good chance," Barrett said, "Our kids are so resilient, they've been through a lot over the last few days. I love our kids, they represent Lebanon so well."
Porter recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds from the point guard position.
Lester ripped a trio of 3-pointers as she and Mulaski each finished with 10. Harris notched seven points and seven rebounds.
Ellis and Hoosier had 12 points each to lead Beech.
The Lady Bucs finished 5-of-12 at the line (42 percent) while Lebanon went 7-of-10 (70 percent).
TSSAA Sub-state -- Saturday's sub-state games find Lebanon hosting the loser of Thursday's Brentwood (27-2) v. Page game. Tip-off at 7 pm.
Beech will be on the road Saturday at the winner of Thursday's Brentwood v. Page (28-2) contest. Tip-off at 7 pm.
All-region tournament - Lebanon placed four players on the Region 5AAA all-tournament team, MVP Allissa Mulaski, Addie Porter, Meioshe Mason and Avery Harris.
BEECH (45): JC Swafford 5, Natasia Jones 3, Bri Ellis 12, Deshiya Hoosier 12, Riley Long 4, Mia Jones 3, Laci Walmer 6.
LEBANON (49): Addie Porter 16, Aaryn Grace Lester 10, Allissa Mulaski 10, Avery Harris 7, Meioshe Mason 4.