Devilettes will play Northwest Monday
LEBANON – District 9AAA champion Lebanon opened up a 14-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 62-26 win over Clarksville Friday in the Region 5AAA quarterfinals at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
The Devilettes forced 11 first half turnovers for a 42-12 lead at intermission, then went on a 31-1 run in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 60-22 at the end of the third period.
LHS played inspired basketball following the passing of Coach Cory Barrett's father Lindrell Thursday after an extended illness.
“We've had a rough few days with the passing of my dad,” Barrett said, “but our kids and my coaches have had my back. Where I've been away, they've picked up the slack for me. I couldn't be any prouder of them.”
Senior guard Allissa Mulaski knocked down four 3-pointers and led the LHS attack with 18.
Sophomore post Meioshe Mason came off the Lebanon bench to pull eight rebounds and block two shots. Senior Addie Porter finished with seven points, eight rebounds and six assists.
“At one time there in the first half, we closed the gap to 20-11,” said CHS coach Brian Rush. “Then I looked up again and they'd scored 15 in a row.
“It got away from us – they're a really good team. You get to regionals and there aren't many bad teams left. I thought our kids battled hard just to get here and did the best they could.”
Rush tried his best to slow Lebanon down, calling four timeouts in the first half.
“We were trying to stop their momentum,” Rush said, “but when a team is making shots, there's not a lot of answers. And Lebanon got a lot of transition points.”
Nariah Nicholson paced the Lady Wildcats with seven points while Alexis Wimberly and Macy Brown added six each.
Clarksville, the No. 4 seed out of District 10AAA, closed out the season with three straight losses and ended 14-14 overall.
With the win, the Devilettes move on to Monday's 6 p.m. Region 5AAA semifinals in Springfield. Lebanon is scheduled to play Clarksville Northwest – a 74-59 winner over Gallatin.
“I want to thank everybody in the Lebanon community who has reached out to me and my family,” Barrett said. “Lebanon is a special place and I'm proud to be a Blue Devil.
“Because of his condition, my dad hadn't been able to watch a game all year. But tonight he was able to see one. I believe he was smiling down on us.”
CLARKSVILLE (26): Alexis Wimberly 6, Nariah Nicholson 7, Macy Brown 6, Erin Lackey 4, Mya Collins 3.
LEBANON (62): Terri Reynolds 4, Anne Marie Heidebreicht 5, Addie Porter 7, Aaryn Grace Lester 6, Allissa Mulaski 18, Rebecca Brown 6, Avery Harris 8, Meioshe Mason 8.