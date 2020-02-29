Lady 'Cats finish 16-13 -
CLARKSVILLE -- After winning their second consecutive District 10AAA title last week, No. 1 seed Rossview had a taller task ahead.
They’ve been to the Region 5 tournament in each of the past eight seasons but have not advanced past the quarterfinals since 2017.
On the other end was No. 4 seed Wilson Central, a program that was well on its way to returning to their former glory before losing guard Sydnee Richetto to injury.
Combine the two, and the Lady Hawks are headed to their first region semifinal in three years with a 57-39 victory on Friday.
“I thought (we) executed the game plan very well,” said Rossview coach Justin Woods. “We talked about controlling the tempo, I definitely thought we did that. Defensively we pressed the ball all night (and) scored a lot of transition buckets.”
The Lady Wildcats made things tough, though. They had trouble scoring in the half-court without their primary ball handler, but were able to get a few transition buckets and keep the Lady Hawks’ offense in check.
As things ramped up, Wilson Central began to dominate the offensive glass with their distinct size advantage, drawing fouls and getting extra possessions to keep the game close.
Forward Campbell Strange was a primary beneficiary, going 6-for-8 from the line before the fourth quarter. She finished co-leading the team with Nicole Brill with 12 points.
“We were out of position in the press getting back,” Woods said. “We let them throw it over our head a couple times so we’re chasing the play, and they’d be able to get a layup or miss or whatever and we’d be late to the play and we would foul. We wanted the tempo high so we were talking about how fouling them slows the game down and it’s counterproductive to what we’re trying to do.”
Through three quarters, 13 of the Lady Wildcats’ 29 points came from the charity stripe, making only eight field goals.
They went into the fourth trailing by just eight points, but Rossview erupted for 20 points in the final eight minutes compared to WCHS’ 10.
“We talked about defense and rebounding was going to be key and at the end of the day, we got them in foul trouble, we did everything we wanted to do, but they closed it,” said Wilson Central coach Erica Wilson. “They made a lot of shots.”
The loss ends the Lady Wildcats’ season at 16-13 overall as well as the high school careers of seniors Brill and Jasmin Angel.
“I told them how much I loved them and I’m proud of them,” Wilson said.
“We talked at the beginning of the season with this being the first year about changing the culture back to the winning Wilson Central girls basketball. I told them it wasn’t going to be easy and it wasn’t going to be overnight. My two seniors are perfect examples of what that culture is and what we want to build.”
ROSSVIEW (57): Ever Walker 17, Courteney Daniels 13, Emani Collier 11, Kayla Gilmore 5, Chelsea Williams 3, Sarah Beth Johnson 3, Emma Monson 2, Rayanna Grant 2, Kristin Edwards 1.
WILSON CENTRAL (39): Campbell Strange 12, Nicole Brill 12, Jakoria Woods 9, Jasmin Angel 4, Sydney Dalton 2, Cloe Smith 1.