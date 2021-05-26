MJ Christian sophomore -
Three years ago, Chase Johnson, at age 12, became the youngest champion in the 64-year history of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway when he captured a title in a lower division.
Then the young Mt. Juliet driver moved to the track’s top division, Pro Late Models, and the going has been tougher.
“We’re all frustrated,” says Chase, who is assisted by his dad Andy, a former track champion who gave up driving to assist his son.
“But I’m not discouraged,” he adds. “We’ll keep trying.”
Chase opened the season with a good qualifying run, and ended up with a decent 9th place finish. He was doing even better in the second race on April 8, starting second and leading 15 laps, before cutting a tire and hitting the wall.
He finished 32nd, dealing a major blow to his championship hopes. With six points races left, Chase is in a four-way tie for 8th in the standings.
One of those he is tied with is fellow Wilson County racer Hunter Wright, who finished 24th as he likewise tries to get his season on track.
“It’s a tough start,” Chase says. “We’ve got a fast car but we’ve just had bad luck. But you can’t dwell on it. The past races are in the past, and we have to look ahead.”
Chase, now 15 and a freshman at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, remains confident he can compete on the track’s top level. He has found success everywhere else, winning numerous races and titles in quarter-midgets before adding the lower-division stock car championship at the Fairgrounds.
His goal is to “run consistent and run up front. I feel like I’ve got something to prove.”
When he first graduated from quarter-midgets to stock cars, Chase said older, veteran drivers “thought I was a kid in a racing uniform. I was determined to show them I could do it.”
As a “veteran” racer at 15, Chase has plenty of time to catch up. Just last week he got his learner’s permit and is eager to get his driver’s license. In the past, his dad drove him to the track, where Chase raced, then his dad drove him home.
“I could drive on a racetrack, but not on the highway,” he says with a chuckle. “Now that’s about to change.”
While most other local drivers are off to a slow start, Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho – the defending track champion – made a giant leap last week. Fetcho finished third and vaulted to third in the standings.
Fetcho failed to finish in the season-opener due to mechanical problems, and ended up 19th. That appeared to doom his hopes of a championship repeat, but now he’s back in the picture.
Two other locals are in the top 20: William Hale at 15th and Bennie Hamlett 17th.
The next race is Saturday, May 29.
Several local drivers are off to hot starts at Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway), led by Mt. Juliet’s Rick Rowland who leads the Pro 4 Oval Asphalt Series. His son Corey is 4th.
Mt. Juliet’s Hale is 3rd in the Pro 8 Late Models, and Lebanon’s John Bradley 5th in Pure Stocks.
The Motorplex has racing in five divisions Saturday night.