Mt. Juliet racer William Hale has had a fast car this season, starting on the outside of the front row in both Pro Late Model features at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Finishing, however, hasn’t worked out so well.
Hale crashed at the start of one race and was taken out of the other with motor problems less than halfway through.
“It’s been frustrating,” says Hale, 21, who has been racing since his mid-teens. “We’re going to take a hiatus and try to get things figured out. We’re going to re-do the entire car and try to fix the mechanical issues.”
Four years ago, Hale won Rookie of the Year, joining such past notable rookie award winners as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton. Assisted by his grandfather Alan, William’s career appeared to be on a promising track.
Then bad luck set in – blown motors and on-track accidents – and he can’t seem to end the downward spiral.
Even when he has a good finish, something seems to go bad. In one race last season he came in 3rd – his best career finish – but his car was disqualified in post-race inspection for a minor weight infraction. He was dropped from 3rd to last (27th) in the final finish, which plunged him from 5th to 12th in the standings and ended his championship hopes.
“The car passed pre-race inspection,” Hale says, “so how could it fail post-race inspection? It didn’t change weight during the race.”
That setback didn’t dampen Hale’s optimism heading into a new season. But he admits the repeated blows are taking a toll on his confidence.
“I’m trying to remain positive, but sometimes it’s not easy,” he says. “I know this sport has its ups downs, but I’ve been having too many downs. I’m ready for some ups.”
Next up: The Speedway has a big doubleheader set for Saturday, May 7, the ARCA Music City 200 and a Pro Late Model Challenge. NASCAR Cup Series star Willian Byron is entered in the latter.
Bryon, with two wins already this season, will be among the favorites in the June 26 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Wright on: Gladeville’s Hunter Wright, coming of his first Pro Late Model victory two weeks ago, leads the championship standings after two races and will try to extend his lead in the May 7 feature.
SRX voting: Fans can cast their vote for their favorite local driver to enter the July 9 SRX Racing Series event at Fairgrounds Speedway and compete against some of racing past and present superstars.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho and Brittney Zamora are on the computerized ballot, which can be accessed on the track’s website. Each fan can vote only once.