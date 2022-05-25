Two years ago veteran racer Skip McCord parked his car due to growing family obligations, but is open to a comeback should opportunity honk.
“I would like to race some more, maybe run Legends cars at the Fairgrounds,” says McCord, who raced locally for 32 years. “I’ve also considered staring a podcast featuring past and present area racers I think would be really interesting.”
Meanwhile, he has his memories, including a stint on the NASCAR truck series team of the late Bobby Hamilton. McCord worked in Hamilton’s Mt. Juliet shop, helping build the trucks Hamilton drove to the 2004 championship.
“I worked for Bobby from 2001-2005 and enjoyed it,” McCord says. “I wanted to be a crew chief someday, like my dad, but things didn’t work out.”
After Hamilton died of cancer, the team relocated to Virginia and eventually folded.
“It was sad to see, knowing how much work Bobby put into it,” McCord says.
McCord, an engineer with J.W. McDougal, and his wife Jamie have four children.
“As badly as I hated to give up racing, my family came first,” he says. “It was very time consuming, especially since I was building and maintaining my own cars. But I could work in some races as a driver if someone needs one.”
If a driving opportunity doesn’t come along, McCord may remain active in the sport with his racing podcast. Plus, he’ll always remain a spectator.
“I follow local racing as well as NASCAR,” he says. “It’s always been a big part of my life, and will continue to be.”
Fairgrounds update: Last November an announcement about a pending Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) takeover of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway made national news.
So far, however, the “agreement in principle” on a 30-year lease has not been finalized, although a source close to the negotiations says it could happen “in the next few weeks.”
Skepticism about the deal has grown during the long delay, but insiders remain optimistic it will be completed. The delay reportedly is caused by two vacant seats on the Fair Board, which must vote approval of the transaction.
The Fairgrounds’ next race is June 4.
Superspeedway races at hand: Nashville Superspeedway’s second annual NASCAR tripleheader is just weeks away, and tickets are available.
The June 24-26 weekend kicks off with the Rackley Roofing 200 truck race on Friday, followed by the Saturday Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race and the Sunday Ally 400 Cup Series main event.
Tickets start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26.
For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit www.NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.
Rim running: Veteran Motorplex, formerly known as Highland Rim Speedway, hosts a full schedule of racing Saturday, with double points in all divisions.
Visit the track’s website for details about times and tickets.