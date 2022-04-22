Veteran Gladeville racer Rick Rowland has savored a lot of success at Highland Rim Speedway over the years -- including winning three track championships -- but this season he decided to seek new challenges.
He will start racing at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway as soon as the finishing touches are put on his Limited Late Model car.
Son Corey is shooting ever higher, as he prepares for next week’s debut in the premier Pro Late Model division.
“I enjoyed my time at the Rim, and had a lot of success there,” says Rowland, “but I’m looking for some new and different opportunities. I realize how deep the talent pool is at the Fairgrounds, and I may not win a race. But I want to give it a try.”
Rowland wishes the historical Highland Rim track well as owner Jerry Criswell steers it into its 60th season.
“Jerry has been great to me and my family,” Rowland says, “and I hope they do well. I might run a Late Model race or two there later this year. But my focus will be on Nashville.”
Rowland is no stranger to the Fairgrounds. He ran Mini-Modifieds there in the 1990s, along with a few Late Models.
“It’s a famous track that gets a lot of attention,” he says. “Sponsors like it.”
Rowland, 59, ran his first race in 1987 at Kentucky's Beech Bend Raceway. Over the years he won 73 features at Owensboro, Nashville and Highland Rim.
“I’ve brought home so many trophies my wife won’t let me store any more in the house,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve started giving them away.”
Rowland has been fascinated by the sport ever since he attended races at the Fairgrounds as a youngster with his mother Evelyn and his sisters.
“They didn’t have any connection with racing, other than just as fans,” he says. “That’s how I got interested.”
Rowland later sold popcorn at the track, watching the action in-between sales. In 1987 he decided to give it a try.
“I got a Mini-Modified car and raced for the next twenty years,” he says. “I stepped away for a few years when our kids arrived, then started back.”
Corey inherited his father’s love of the sport. Last season, as a rookie in the SuperTrucks, he finished a respectable 9th in the standings.
“He’s biting off a big chunk by moving up to Pro Late Models,” Rick says. “He’s a good driver and works hard at it.”
The Rowlands build the cars at their Lebanon shop with help from Hunter Wright and Doug Moody.
Wright, a Gladeville neighbor, is one of the area’s top young talents who won last week’s Fairgrounds feature.
“Hunter and Corey grew up best friends, and Hunter was best man at Corey’s wedding,” Rick says. “He’s a good racer and an equally good person.”
Rowland looks forward to this season’s new challenge.
“That’s what racing is all about,” he says, “and it never gets old.”