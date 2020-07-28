July 31 at Veterans Motorplex
RIDGETOP – Fans from several area counties will be admitted free to Friday night’s racing at Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway).
Residents of Wilson, Robertson, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson and Cheatham counties will be treated to a full schedule of racing in several divisions.
Gates open at 6 pm, qualifying starts at 7, and the first race rolls off at 8.
Several drivers from Wilson and adjacent counties compete at the track, one of the country’s longest-running.
Detailed information, including point standings, is available on the track’s website www.highlandrim.com.