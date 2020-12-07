PENSACOLA, FL - Young Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho started on the front row of Saturday’s Snowflake 100 in Pensacola, FL and ran with the leaders through most of the race before slipping back to finish 6th.
“It was an incredible week,” says Fetcho, 20, whose strong performance received national attention, since the race was run in conjunction with the 53rd annual Snowball Derby, the country’s biggest non-NASCAR stock car race.
“There were 45 cars entered from around the country, and to be second-fastest kinda blew our minds,” Fetcho says. “We just missed winning the pole, but we started on the outside of the front row and ran up front most of the way race before the handling went away. Short of winning the race, things couldn’t have gone better.”
The strong showing came on the heels of Fetcho’s track championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, as he added his name to the list of such past champions as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
In addition to winning the track’s premier Pro Late Model title, Fetcho finished second in the Legends Series in which he has captured 11 championships over the years.
“It was a great way to end the season,” Fetcho says. “It feels great, and it gives us a lot of confidence for next year.”
“It was a really good season,” says Dylan’s dad Scott Fetcho, who raced at the Fairgrounds from 1998-2006 before hanging up his helmet to devote his time and resources to his son’s efforts.
“Winning the track championship was special, and following it up with a good run at Pensacola was a great way to end the year. I’m proud of Dylan and the job he did. He worked hard and it paid off.”
Fetcho’s Precision Auto Body in Lebanon is one of the team’s sponsors, along with U.S. Tank, Lebanon Jewelers and Split Bean Coffee Shop.
“We couldn’t have done it without our sponsors,” Fetcho says. “They kept us going.”
During the off-season Fetcho will prepare the team’s race cars for next season. In addition to his own Late Model racer, Fetcho will also maintain a car for Bryson Shaffer, who will compete at the Fairgrounds.
“It’ll be a busy winter,” Fetcho says. “There’s not much of an off-season these days.”
Fetcho plans to run a full 2021 schedule at Fairgrounds Speedway in defense of his title, and also enter some regional races.
Fetcho says the return of NASCAR’s truck and Xfinity races to Nashville Superspeedway next year is “exciting news,” but he doubts he will be able to make the big leap up to those levels.
“It takes a lot of money and we’re not able to do it yet,” he says. “But I’m glad they are coming back to the Superspeedway, and hopefully someday I’ll be out there racing with them. That’s always been my dream.”
The positive exposure Fetcho received at Pensacola’s 5 Flags Speedway during the week-long Snowflake and Snowball Derby festivities could help realize that dream.
Teams and sponsors are always looking for winners, and Fetcho fits the definition.