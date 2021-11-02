Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho started the year off at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway in a deep hole, and spent the rest of the season trying to climb out.
The defending track champion almost made it, but had to settle for second when the dust settled on the final race last Sunday.
Fetcho finished 20 points behind another former champion, Michael House, in the premier Pro Late Model standings.
“I’m pretty happy with second, considering how we started out,” said Fetcho, who was 19th in the standings after mechanical problems took him out in the season opener. “We made a good run, but we couldn’t overcome that bad start.”
Fetcho finished 4th Sunday -- good, but not good enough to erase House’s sizable points lead.
“It was pretty chaotic,” Fetcho said of the race, which drew a field of 40 cars. “There was a lot of cars and a lot of cautions, and I had to drive my tail off to get 4th. It was wild, but it was fun.”
Four other Wilson County drivers put the wraps on the 2021 season:
Hunter Wright finished 8th in the race and 4th in the standings; Chase Johnson finished 30th in the race and 8th in the standings; William Hale finished 11th in the race and 9th in the standings while Bennie Hamlett finished 19th in the race and 15th in the standings.
Lebanon newcomer Brittney Zamora ran only one race, and won it, but did not compete in the final event.
Fetcho pulled double-duty. After running the Pro Late Model season finale, he climbed into a Super Late Model for the 37th running of the All American 400, one of the region’s premier short-track races. He started 6th and finished 8th in what he termed “the biggest race of my career to this point.”
He was not disappointed in an 8th-place finish among 32 of the series’ top drivers.
“I ran in the top 10 most of the race, and got up to second at one point before a slow pit dropped me back in the field,” he said. “Overall, I was happy with how it went.”
Fetcho plans to run one more race this year, the Snowflake 100 in Pensacola, Fla., part of the Dec. 2-5 Snowball Derby weekend.
“That race gets a lot of attention,” he said. “It’s one everybody wants to win.”
Fetcho will also work on his car at the team’s Lebanon shop, as well as the car of Fairgrounds racer Bryson Shaffer, in preparation for next season. Shaffer drove his Fetcho-build car to this season’s Rookie if the Year.
“I plan to come back next year and compete for the championship,” Fetcho said. “Hopefully I’ll get off to a better start.”
Fairgrounds future -- After Fairgrounds Speedway completed its 63rd season last weekend, its future remains undecided.
Sources say the track management will be taken over by Speedway Motorsports Inc., which owns nine of the country’s premier NASCAR tracks, with hopes of bringing back NASCAR racing while retaining the local divisions.
However, so far no announcement has been made.
If SMI doesn’t take over, a continued combination of local racing and regional touring series is expected.